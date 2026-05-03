What Is Donovan Clingan’s Net Worth in 2026? Portland Trail Blazers Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Donovan Clingan is a powerhouse center for the Portland Trail Blazers. Standing at 7 feet 2 inches, the Bristol, Connecticut native has quickly become a defensive wall in the NBA. He joined the league after winning two national championships back-to-back with the UConn Huskies.

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As of April 2026, Clingan has just finished a strong second season. He has moved into a starting role and is helping the Trail Blazers compete in the playoffs. His journey is fueled by his promise to honor his late mother’s legacy on the biggest stage in basketball.

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What is Donovan Clingan’s Net Worth?

As of early 2026, Donovan Clingan’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This number has grown quickly since he turned pro, mainly due to his high NBA salary and several smart business deals.

His money comes from two main places. First is his multi-million dollar contract with the Trail Blazers. Second is the income from his brand partnerships. Even before he reached the NBA, he was making good money through “NIL” deals in college, which gave him a big head start on his fortune.

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Donovan Clingan’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Donovan Clingan is currently playing on a four-year, $31,085,018 rookie contract. Because he was a top-ten pick, his pay is set by the league’s rules for new players. This gives him a high, guaranteed income right out of college.

The contract is designed to keep him in Portland for at least four years if the team wants him. In October 2025, the Trail Blazers officially picked up their option on his third-year contract, indicating they see him as a future star. Here is a look at his salary over the four years:

Team Year Base Salary Bonuses Portland Trail Blazers 2024-25 $6,836,400 — Portland Trail Blazers 2025-26 $7,178,400 — Portland Trail Blazers 2026-27 $7,519,920 (Guaranteed) Portland Trail Blazers 2027-28 $9,550,298 (Team Option)

Donovan Clingan’s Career Earnings

By the time the 2025-26 season ends this April, Donovan Clingan will have earned $14,014,800 in total cash from his NBA salary. If he stays with the team for the full four years of his current deal, his total basketball earnings will reach over $31 million. This doesn’t even count the millions he makes from his various ads and sponsorships.

A Look at Donovan Clingan’s College and Professional Career

Donovan Clingan stayed in his home state for college, playing for the University of Connecticut (UConn). He became a legend there by winning two NCAA Championships in a row (2023 and 2024). In his second year, he was a dominant force, averaging 13 points and 2.5 blocks per game, which made him one of the best prospects for the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers picked him 7th overall in 2024. He had a great rookie year and took a huge step forward in his second season (2025-26). Donovan set a new career-high of 28 points in a win against the Pacers in March 2026 and finished the regular season averaging a double-double with about 12 points and 11 rebounds per game. He has become one of the best young shot-blockers in the world.

Donovan Clingan’s Brand Endorsements

Donovan is a favorite for brands because of his size and his winning personality. During his college days, he was already working with huge names like Dunkin’, RITZ Crackers, Chipotle, and Skims. These deals were reportedly worth around $800,000 before he ever signed his first pro contract.

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Since joining the NBA, his list of sponsors has grown. He has a major partnership with Panini America for his own trading cards. He also works with car dealerships such as Stephen Toyota and fitness brands such as F45 Training. These deals add a lot of extra money to his annual income, making him one of the most successful young players off the court.

Donovan Clingan has gone from a local Connecticut star to a multi-millionaire NBA center in a very short time. With a net worth of $8 million and career earnings heading toward $31 million, he is financially set for life at just 22 years old. As he continues to block shots and win games in Portland, his fame and wealth will only keep growing.