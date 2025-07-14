What Is Drew Timme’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Drew Timme’s NBA journey has been anything but boring. After going undrafted and then suffering a season-ending foot fracture in the G-League, the Gonzaga star finally got his break in March 2025 with a two-year, $2 million deal from the Nets. And he’s wasted no time proving that he belongs in the league. In just nine games, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He posted an 11-and-10 double-double in his debut, followed it up with a career-high 19 against the Wizards, and dropped 13 points and 7 boards in his first NBA start against the Raptors. He even became the first Net since 2009 to tally over 50 points and 25 rebounds in his first five games. Timme once said he was “the annoying kid in class who asks a million questions,” and honestly, now we’ve got just as many about him.

You probably already recognize Drew Timme as the headband-wearing big man with post moves smoother than butter, but before the league, he was a Gonzaga legend. Timme played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Coast Conference, becoming the university’s all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points. Over 134 games, he averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting over 61 percent from the field. Each year, he leveled up, winning the Karl Malone Award and earning three First-Team All-WCC honors along the way. His college résumé? It’s stacked.

But the real magic always came in March. Timme owns the NCAA record for most 20+ point games in the tournament with ten. In 2023, he exploded for 36 points and 13 rebounds against UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen. By the end of his college career, he had racked up 301 total tournament points—sixth-most in NCAA history—and led Gonzaga in just about every major tournament stat. Field goals, offensive boards, minutes—you name it, he topped it.

What is Drew Timme’s nationality and ethnicity?

Born on September 9, 2000, in Richardson, Texas, the Nets player grew up just outside of Dallas and attended JJ Pearce High School, where the basketball buzz really started. He was named District 8-6A MVP and got nominated for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game. After averaging 17.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.6 assists at the 2018 Peach Jam, he skyrocketed up the rankings. By senior year, he was a five-star recruit, ranked 41st nationally by 247 Sports. He eventually committed to Gonzaga over nearly 30 top programs, including Michigan State, Arizona, and Texas. He even declared for the 2022 NBA Draft before pulling out to return for one last college run.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) reacts after a play during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the national semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

His athletic roots run deep. Drew’s dad, Matt Timme, was a standout basketball player at Southern Methodist University from 1991 to 1995 and now works in medical sales. Back in high school, Matt dominated at Reeths-Puffer in Muskegon, Michigan, averaging a jaw-dropping 25.7 points and 17.9 rebounds his senior year. Drew’s mom, Megan, also has sports in her blood—she played tennis at Stephen F. Austin State University and now works as the assistant director of administrative services at Region 10 ESC. The couple met in college, married in the late ’90s after Matt’s overseas career, and today still live just north of Dallas, always showing up for their son’s games.

Drew Timme is of European descent and a proud Texan by birth. While there’s no public information beyond that, we do know that his younger brother, Walker, plays basketball at McNeese State University after trying multiple sports in high school. His sister, Kendall, is already a two-sport varsity athlete at JJ Pearce, excelling in both volleyball and basketball. She’s already attracting college scouts. One thing’s clear: the Timmes are built on passion, grit, and a whole lot of hustle. And Drew? He’s carrying that legacy forward.

Is Drew Timme Christian?

When it comes to Drew Timme’s faith, it’s honestly a bit of a mystery. Despite being in the spotlight for years, he’s never shared anything publicly about his religious beliefs. None of his interviews, profiles, or official bios mention it, and he seems to have kept that part of his life completely personal. There’s been plenty said about his game, his family, and his personality, but not his faith. So, for now, that’s something only he knows.

Drew Timme’s story is one of grit, growth, and making the most of every shot he gets, whether it was dominating at Gonzaga, bouncing back from setbacks, or finding his place in the NBA. With his work ethic, family support, and that relentless drive, he’s shown he’s more than just a college star. Whatever comes next, Timme’s built for the long game.