What Is Dylan Harper’s Net Worth in 2026? Spurs Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Not many join the NBA with the same pedigree as San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper. The former Rutgers star is the son of five-time champion Ron Harper, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 Draft, and one of three high-lottery talents reshaping the San Antonio Spurs. It is interesting to know that before he completes his first full NBA season, he will be on track to earn more from a single rookie contract than his father made across 15 years in the league.

Here is a full breakdown of where Harper’s money comes from, what his Spurs deal looks like year by year, and what his financial profile looks like in 2026.

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What Is Dylan Harper’s Net Worth?

Reports estimate Dylan Harper’s net worth in 2026 to be around $5 million. That figure reflects his first year of NBA salary, which is about $12.4 million in 2025-26, minus federal taxes, agent fees of roughly 3-4%, and living costs. His team, San Antonio, is in Texas, and it carries no state income tax, thus making it a financial advantage that puts him in a meaningfully better position than peers on California- or New York-based teams. The $5 million estimate also accounts for his pre-draft NIL earnings, which total approximately $1.7 million, per On3, and his Prudential endorsement partnership, confirmed to CNBC Make It in October 2025.

Harper has not publicly disclosed his personal assets or investment decisions, and the full $56.14 million rookie contract is gross, not take-home. Additionally, his four-year deal with the Spurs already surpasses his father Ron Harper Sr.’s entire 15-year NBA salary of $34,935,000 by more than $21 million. It also eclipses Victor Wembanyama’s first-year deal at the same franchise ($12,160,680), which reflects how significantly the NBA’s salary cap has risen since the 2022 CBA.

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Dylan Harper Salary & Contract Breakdown

Harper signed a four-year rookie scale contract with the Spurs on July 3, 2025, worth $56,140,114 in total gross value. Furthermore, his average annual salary is $14,035,029, with the Spurs guaranteeing him $25,359,360 at signing. It covers the first two years in full, while years three and four are team options, with San Antonio holding the right to extend the deal at each October deadline.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2025 $12,370,320 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2026 $12,989,040 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2027 $13,607,760 N/A San Antonio Spurs 2028 $17,172,994 N/A

There are no performance bonuses or incentive escalators on the deal. The contract is structured on the standard NBA rookie scale for the second overall pick. He will become a restricted free agent following the 2028-29 season if the two sides don’t sign an extension beforehand.

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Dylan Harper Career Earnings

Dylan Harper is in his first NBA season, and as of 2026, his total NBA career earnings stand at $12,582,693, according to Spotrac. He also has a guaranteed base salary of $12,370,320 for 2025-26. There is no multi-season earnings history to aggregate, as he declared for the draft after one year at Rutgers and signed his Spurs contract on July 3, 2025.

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Imago Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) passes the ball in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If San Antonio exercises both team options in full, Harper will have earned $56,352,487 by the end of the 2028-29 season. That figure will exceed his father’s entire career earnings by the time he turns 23. Even at the guaranteed floor, years one and two only, his $25,359,360 in locked-in earnings already surpasses a substantial portion of Ron Harper Sr.’s 15-year total of $34,935,000. The comparison is not a critique of the elder Harper; it is just a reflection of how dramatically the NBA’s economics have changed in a single generation.

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A Look at Dylan Harper’s College and Professional Career

Dylan Harper grew up in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. He is the second NBA-bound son of Ron Harper Sr. and Maria Pizarro, a former Division I player at the University of New Orleans, who went on to coach at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, where Dylan also played. His older brother, Ron Harper Jr., went undrafted in 2022 and currently plays for the Boston Celtics on a two-way contract with the Maine Celtics.

At Don Bosco Prep, Harper averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a senior, leading the Ironmen to a 29-3 record and the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship. Furthermore, he scored 24.9 points per game as a junior and earned NJ.com’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. His recruiting profile saw him named as the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, Co-MVP at the McDonald’s All-American Game, and MVP at both the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. ESPN ranked him the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

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He enrolled at Rutgers, where he spent one season averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals over 29 games on 48.4% shooting from the field. He started 28 of those 29 games, logging 32.6 minutes per contest, and earned All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman honours.

Imago Dec 14, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and guard Ace Bailey (4) celebrate after defeating the Seton Hall Pirates at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs selected Harper second overall on June 25, 2025, making him the latest in a remarkable run of top-two picks for San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama (No. 1, 2023) and Stephon Castle (No. 4, 2024). He made his NBA debut on Oct. 22, 2025, scoring 15 points off the bench in a 125-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks. A left calf injury in November cost him 10 games, but he returned and posted a career-high 24 points against the Indiana Pacers on March 21.

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Dylan Harper Brand Endorsements

Harper arrived at the NBA with an endorsement portfolio that took shape well before draft night. During his one season at Rutgers, he held NIL deals with Nike, Red Bull, Fanatics, the NIL Store, and Knights of the Raritan, the Rutgers NIL collective. His Red Bull arrangement made him the first male basketball player to receive an NIL deal from the company. His total NIL earnings across those deals reached approximately $1.7 million, per On3.

Furthermore, his first confirmed NBA-era endorsement is a partnership (paid campaign) with Prudential, the financial services company, announced in October 2025. Harper told CNBC Make It that the deal centred on retirement investing, an area he had not previously engaged with, having admittedly spent some early NIL earnings on NBA 2K. Nike and Red Bull remain his most prominent brand connections from the college era, and both have the scale to extend into professional deals. He recently became the face of a major new Foot Locker exclusive campaign titled “Unseen Hours.”

As Athlon Sports noted in its Spurs contract breakdown, Harper’s off-court earnings will remain smaller than Wembanyama’s, whose Nike, Louis Vuitton, and H-E-B deals significantly pad his income, until he builds a comparable NBA profile.