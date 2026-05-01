What Is Dyson Daniels’ Net Worth in 2026? Atlanta Hawks Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Dyson Daniels has quickly become one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. He is known for being a lockdown defender and a smart playmaker. Born in Australia on March 17, 2003, Dyson moved to the United States to chase his dream of playing professional basketball. After starting his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2024, where his career really took off.

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By 2026, he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, even winning the Most Improved Player award. His success on the court has led to some very big paychecks and a much higher net worth. Here is a look at his finances and his journey so far.

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What is Dyson Daniels’ Net Worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Dyson Daniels’ net worth is estimated to be between $50 million and $70 million. This is a massive jump from his early days as a rookie. Most of his wealth comes from his high-paying NBA contracts and several endorsement deals with major brands.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; Australia point guard Dyson Daniels (1) in action against Spain in men’s Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Being an international star from Australia also helps his earnings. He is one of the highest-paid Australian athletes in the world today. With his steady salary and growing popularity, his net worth is expected to continue rising for a long time.

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Dyson Daniels’ Salary & Contract Breakdown

Dyson Daniels is currently playing on a massive contract extension he signed with the Atlanta Hawks. In October 2025, he agreed to a four-year, $100 million rookie extension. This deal shows how much the Hawks value him as a cornerstone of their team.

The contract is fully guaranteed and officially starts in the 2026-27 season. Before this, he was earning a smaller rookie salary. Here is how his pay looks over the next few years:

Team Year Base Salary Atlanta Hawks 2025-26 $7,707,709 Atlanta Hawks 2026-27 $25,000,000 Atlanta Hawks 2027-28 $25,000,000 Atlanta Hawks 2028-29 $25,000,000 Atlanta Hawks 2029-30 $25,000,000

Dyson Daniels’ Career Earnings

By the time he finishes his current season in 2026, Dyson will have earned about $25.2 million just from his base basketball salary. When you add in the $100 million extension that kicks in next year, his total projected earnings by 2030 will be well over $125 million. This makes him one of the most financially successful young players in the league.

A Look at Dyson Daniels’ College and Professional Career

Dyson took a different path than most NBA players. He didn’t play college basketball in the U.S. Instead, he joined the NBA G League Ignite, which is a team for elite prospects. This allowed him to play against grown men and professionals before he even turned 20. He was so good in the G League that he was picked 8th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

He played two seasons in New Orleans before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in July 2024. In Atlanta, he truly blossomed. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged about 14 points and led the entire league with 229 steals. This earned him a spot on the All-Defensive First Team and helped him win the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

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Dyson Daniels’ Brand Endorsements

Because he is a young, stylish star with fans in both America and Australia, many brands want to work with him. His biggest deal is with Adidas. In April 2025, he signed a long-term, four-year shoe endorsement deal with them. You can always see him wearing the latest Adidas sneakers on the court.

In addition to his shoe deal, he has partnered with several other global companies focused on fitness and lifestyle. He is also a big name in Australia, where he works with local brands. These deals add several million dollars to his income every year on top of his NBA salary.

Dyson Daniels has gone from a teenager in Australia to a $100 million NBA star in just a few years. His combination of hard work on defense and a smart business sense off the court has made him very wealthy. With a bright future ahead in Atlanta, Dyson is not just a basketball star—he is a global brand.