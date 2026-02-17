What Is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Milwaukee Bucks and Career Earnings

Giannis Antetokounmpo guided the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years in 2021, solidifying his presence as a franchise leader. There have been rampant rumors of him leaving in pursuit of a more ambitious franchise, where he could win more and win now. While nothing’s confirmed as of now, the Greek Freak’s rise in the NBA from his early-life struggles is surely one of the best stories in sports history of this generation.

Antetokounmpo, an extremely marketable name in sports, has a massive net worth that keeps growing with each passing season.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth is estimated at $70 million in 2026. He is one of the most well-rounded players in the world right now, and that is reflected in his $54 million paycheck this season, which ranks among the highest in the NBA.

While the bulk of his net worth comes from his contract with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo also has a substantial endorsement portfolio.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract breakdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a maximum veteran contract with the Bucks in 2023, worth $175,369,698 across three years. He is drawing an annual average salary of $58,456,566, but that’s just his base salary. He will also have bonuses and incentives, making the package even wilder.

Here’s a complete breakdown of his contract with the Bucks.

Year Team Cap Hit Cash (annual) Cash (cumulative) 2025-26 Milwaukee Bucks $54,126,450 $54,126,450 $54,126,450 2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks $58,456,566 $58,456,566 $112,583,016 2027-28 Milwaukee Bucks $62,786,682 $62,786,682 $175,369,698

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career earnings

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Milwaukee Bucks ever since they picked him No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA draft. Over the years, he has made a whopping $338,006,542 in career earnings through major contracts.

In 2013, Antetokounmpo signed a four-year contract worth $8,615,141. He then agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100,000,000 in 2016. His veteran extension came in 2020 when he signed a whopping five-year supermax deal worth $228,200,420. And finally, the Greek Freak signed the current veteran extension in 2025, worth a total of $175,369,698 spanning three years through the 2026-27 season, followed by a player option.

Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee hangs in the balance. While he hasn’t publicly said he wants to move on, he’s made his intention to win very clear. He is 31, and if the Bucks aren’t a contender this season, it will be interesting to see how they convince him to stay beyond this summer.

A look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s college and professional career

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo had a tough childhood and was born in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian parents on December 6, 1994. He gained a reputation by playing for Filathlitikos in the lower divisions of the Greek League (semi-pro). He started in the youth teams before playing for the senior team in 2011. Several clubs in Europe were interested in him, but he always wanted to enter the NBA draft, and he did so in 2013. The rest is history.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo turned out to be a superb investment for the Bucks. In the 2016-17 season, the Greek Freak literally had a freakish stat line. He led the Bucks in all five major statistical categories and became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in all five categories: total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He also bagged the Most Improved Player in 2017.

Over the years, Antetokounmpo has become one of the most decorated players in the NBA with 10 All-Star selections. He won two MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, joining Hakeem Olajuwon and LeBron James as the only players to have won the MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year awards during the span of their careers. He also led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years.

A look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brand endorsements

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not far behind the league’s biggest names. He’s got stakes in Ready Nutrition, Alt, Wave Sports + Entertainment, Antidote Health, and even the Nashville Soccer Club. Earlier in February 2026, he was announced as a shareholder in Kalshi, a major prediction market, allowing him a shot at sports trading opportunities. His partnership with Kalshi will see him help them with live events and marketing.

Antetokounmpo also has a ton of investments, as so many brands want to be associated with the Greek Freak. He has worked with brands like Nike, WhatsApp, Tissot, JBL, and Google, among others. His signature sneaker line with Nike, known as Air Zoom Freak, has been a massive success. Since 2013, the Bucks star has been with Nike, and the sports giant has released five editions of his signature sneakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s house and cars

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the flashiest player in the NBA. But that doesn’t mean he lacks a garage full of cars. The former MVP certainly lives up to the hype. He owns a Land Rover Defender 110 for his regular drive. He also has a GMC Yukon, which he bought during his rookie days in the league.

Then there’s the futuristic BMW i8, which costs a whopping $147,500 and screams style and statement. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It is the most expensive car in his garage. It sells for around $336,000. Antetokounmpo has flexed the luxury ride multiple times in his TikTok videos.

In terms of real estate, Antetokounmpo lives in Milwaukee, but Greece has his heart. In 2024, he bought two super-luxurious getaways in Costa Navarino, an ultra-luxurious, eco-conscious development in Messenia.

Overall, Antetokounmpo is only getting better with every season in the NBA, and his financial empire is growing with every endorsement and investment, whether with Nike or another brand with a global vision. He also has a young family and understands the value of investing.