What Is Greg St. Jean’s Ethnicity? Exploring His Nationality, Religion and Family Roots

If you’re ever at a Lakers practice and hear someone tossing around film room references like a movie director and instructing players with the calm intensity of a playoff quarterback, odds are it’s Greg St. Jean. The name might not be plastered across headlines like the stars he coaches, but St. Jean is very much one of the NBA’s rising minds. Before he was a bench-side tactician for the Lakers or a video coordinator-turned-coach for multiple NBA franchises, St. Jean was just a kid immersed in the world of basketball.

Born into a family rooted in the game, Greg grew up shadowing his father, Garry St. Jean, a former NBA coach and executive. And as fans begin to pull back the curtain on the Lakers’ internal brain trust, more and more are asking the same thing: Who is Greg St. Jean, really?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Greg St. Jean from, and what is his nationality?

Greg St. Jean was born in San Francisco, California, and is an American by nationality. Term it unique or weird, as most celebs prefer having a private life, Greg chose it for his birthdate. How? Well, his exact birthdate and age are not publicly available as of 2025. His basketball journey officially began at Wesleyan University, a liberal arts school in Connecticut, where he played college ball.

AD

But don’t let the D3 label fool you, because Wesleyan molded Greg’s analytical approach and attention to detail. His education wasn’t just academic; it was a strategic boot camp that prepared him for film rooms, scouting meetings, and front office boardrooms. From stints with the Kings and Mavericks to a coveted seat on the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff and even the Slovenian national team alongside Luka Doncic, St. Jean has worked his way up through pure basketball grit.

What is Greg St. Jean’s ethnicity?

His father, Garry St. Jean, was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, which, well, is a city appreciated for its rich Polish-American heritage and homely immigrant community. In fact, Chicopee is home to one of the oldest and most active Polish-American populations in the U.S., which is also something Garry St. Jean has openly acknowledged with pride in past interviews. Interesting, right? But that’s not all.

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up with assistant coach Greg St. Jean prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Greg’s family has maintained a strong connection to their Polish lineage. While Greg himself hasn’t spoken much about it publicly (as he continues to stay tight-lipped outside basketball matters), his identity is arguably shaped in part by that East Coast heritage… you know, with values of hard work, loyalty, and community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his mother’s side, though, there is less public information available, but it is known that Greg’s upbringing was grounded in a multicultural appreciation of discipline and respect. Much like the film sessions he now leads, Greg was raised to look closely, observe carefully, and never forget his roots. And now, this is where things get a little bit cloudy.

Is Greg St. Jean Christian?

Unlike some public figures who wear their faith on their sleeve, Greg keeps his personal beliefs, religious or otherwise, largely private. There are no public interviews, posts, or official statements whatsoever revealing his religious affiliation. And that said, the St. Jean family comes from a region and generation where Christianity, particularly Catholicism, played a cultural role. While we can’t confirm Greg’s current beliefs, it’s reasonable to assume he was at least culturally exposed to Christian traditions growing up, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And in an NBA league full of former players turned fast-tracked coaches, Greg serves as something refreshingly different, so to speak. The guy who worked the overnight shift, cutting clips. The one who grew up listening to his dad talk about the intricacies of basketball and then carved out his own lane in the game. And maybe that’s why people are so curious about him now.

Because in this generation of the NBA, as coaching staffs become just as analyzed as starting lineups, the search for basketball’s next big thinkers includes guys like Greg St. Jean. The ones with stories quietly sharpened by intellect, and backed by a family legacy that never needed to shout to be heard. So, what is Greg St. Jean’s background? It’s a blend of Polish-American roots, West Coast work ethic, and basketball DNA. A combo that continues to shape one of the game’s most quietly respected minds, rightly so.