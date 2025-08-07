What Is Harrison Ingram’s Contract in 2025? Salary, Spurs Deal, and Two-Way Status Explained

Harrison Ingram has always been a highly regarded recruit, playing college hoops for Stanford before transferring to North Carolina, where he further honed his skills. That’s why when he declared for last year’s NBA draft, it wasn’t a surprise that the San Antonio Spurs picked him up as the 48th overall pick on a two-way contract. This only established that fact that the Spurs see a lot of potential in him, and it’s safe to say that he delivered on that trust.

Although Ingram only suited up for a handful of games in the NBA, it was the G League where he really impressed everyone. Yes, it was the Austin Spurs where Harrison Ingram shone last year. That’s why, when his two-way deal expired this summer, they offered the 22-year-old forward one of their two remaining spots on the roster. While you might’ve seen what Ingram is capable of on the court last season, it’s time to take a look at what his new deal is worth.

What are the details of Harrison Ingram’s current contract with the San Antonio Spurs?

It was a busy day at the office for the San Antonio Spurs yesterday, as they filled up the final two spots on their roster by signing Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix. It has not been an easy road for Ingram to this second two-way deal with the Spurs. Last year, the 22-year-old forward’s deal was worth around $578,577, but out of this $77,500 was guaranteed to him per ‘Salary Swish’. While that’s nowhere near superstar money, Ingram is slowly making his way toward a standard deal.

An important aspect of two-way contracts is that they allow players like Harrison Ingram to split time between the NBA and the G League, offering flexibility to develop their skills. Unlike standard NBA contracts, two-way deals do not count against the salary cap, providing teams with financial flexibility to nurture talent without impacting their budget.

While these contracts offer lower salaries—around $580,000–$600,000 for the 2025–26 season compared to over $1 million for a standard rookie minimum—they give players like Ingram a valuable opportunity to pursue their NBA dreams, honing their skills through G League experience and limited NBA appearances.

What are the terms of Harrison Ingram’s qualifying offer and future cap implications?

Ingram’s journey from Stanford to North Carolina to now in the NBA with the Spurs is typical for many young prospects who need some refining before making a significant impact in the NBA. That’s why the team has submitted a qualifying offer for the 22-year-old is a whopping $636,434 with $50,000 guaranteed to him per ‘Salary Swish’. This means that Ingram can ink another one-year deal with the Spurs, or choose to sign an offer sheet with another team that San Antonio could match.

Will the Spurs use this qualifying offer next season? That will be something we can only tell after watching how the forward does this season. Nonetheless, if he does well, the team does have around $2 million cap hold for him for the upcoming season, which can be used if the franchise feels like offering him a standard deal. However, due to the fact that the Spurs hold Ingram’s non-bird rights, that limits them from offering him more than a minimum deal.

Still, you could say that this is a high-stakes season for the young forward, and if all goes well, we might see him become a regular player for this star-studded San Antonio Spurs team. While it might not give him mind-boggling money right away, inking a standard deal alone should be considered a huge achievement for the youngster.

How has Harrison Ingram’s performance influenced his contract?

Last season was Harrison Ingram’s first year in the league, and even though he made only five NBA appearances, which is not much to him, it must’ve been a life-changing experience. However, that doesn’t mean that his performances in the NBA haven’t had much impact on leading the Spurs to offer him a new deal. So, what did? Well, while he did not play much in the NBA, it was the G League where the 22-year-old forward showcased his potential last season.

Playing for the Austin Spurs, Ingram finished the season averaging a stunning 12.3 points per game. Not just that, he also averaged 9 rebounds and 4 assists in over 48 appearances in the G League. However, the forward’s game wasn’t flawless, as his shooting splits were below average. The Austin Spurs forward managed to average only .407 percent from the field and just .289 percent from the three-point line. But that’s why he needs a bit more time to develop, and it’s safe to say that he’s on the right trajectory.

More so, because he looked like a much better player during this season’s Summer League. While most of the eyes were on rookies like Dylan Harper, Harrison Ingram silently left his mark in Vegas. He averaged 10 points along with 6.3 rebounds during the Summer League, which led the Spurs to offer him a new two-way deal. Now, it will be worth watching what he makes of this opportunity as he gears up for a huge season.