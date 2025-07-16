What Is Ian Eagle’s Ethnicity? Everything You Need to Know About the Amazon Prime Commentator Background

If you’re a Brooklyn Nets fan or an avid NBA watcher, there’s a good chance that you might’ve heard Ian Eagle’s voice at least once in your lifetime. The veteran sports announcer has been in the broadcasting scene for a while now, and it’s safe to say that he’s accumulated quite a few fans along the way. Eagle’s journey in commentary started when he found out about a small gig in a newspaper. He then got lost dropping off his tape for the gig, and eventually landed his first job on radio.

Yeah, no ‘Woj Bomb’ or Shams Charania was available for him to find out what’s going on, with no website to post his work on. So, it’s been a while since a 25-year-old Ian Eagle started hustling his way up to the top. He’s seen several greats come and go, franchise change locations, and everything you could imagine. However, amid all these changes, Eagle has remained the constant, being a reliable and relatable touch point for the fans. Tet only a few, if any, know about the 57-year-old’s roots and family.

Where is Ian Eagle from, and what is his nationality?

Although Ian Eagle landed his first gig with CBA in 1998, his journey started much earlier in Miami, where he was born and brought up. Born on February 9th, 1969 to entertainer parents Jack Eagle and Monica Maris, performing was something that he inherited. However, it wasn’t until Ian left home to attend Syracuse University that he got to know about his true calling: Sports announcing.

Back in his college days, Eagle was a man of many talents, covering several sports ranging all the way from football to basketball. However, all of this wouldn’t have been possible without his parents’ help, who pushed him to work hard. Speaking of which, here’s more about Ian Eagle’s parents and family background.

What is Ian Eagle’s ethnicity?

As we mentioned, Ian Eagle was born into a creatively rich family, and that helped him explore his interest in performance and storytelling early on. Ian’s dad, Jack Eagle, was a household name in comedy and acting. Some of you older folks might recognize him for his work in Xerox commercials as “Brother Dominic” or as “Mr. Cholesterol” for Fleishmann’s margarine in the 70s.

Meanwhile, Ian’s mother, Monica Maris, was a renowned singer. So, you could imagine the creativity flowing within the Eagle household. Another factor that hugely influenced Ian was his Jewish heritage, of which he and both his parents have been very proud and vocal about. In fact, while attending Syracuse, Ian was also a part of the prestigious Alpha Epsilon Pi, a traditionally Jewish fraternity.

Speaking of which, why don’t we dig deeper into Ian Eagle’s religious beliefs?

Is Ian Eagle Christian?

Over his decades-long announcing career, Ian Eagle has come to be known for his versatility and sharp, witty humor. After all, it’s not easy doing play-by-play announcing for the NBA, NFL, NCAA basketball games, and even tennis, right? By doing all of this, Eagle has arguably established himself as one, if not the best, Jewish announcer to ever touch the mic. Not only has he come a long way from where he started, but the 57-year-old veteran is paving the path for future generations to come.

Today, his son Noah is carving his own path in the world of broadcasting, and it wouldn’t have been possible without his father showing him the way. Not just Noah, but Ian has motivated several other children who aspire to be like him someday. Hopefully, he is able to do just that for years to come, as we everyone eagerly await Eagle to give them more iconic and historic moments later this year as Amazon Prime announcer when the new season tips off.