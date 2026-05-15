What Is Isaiah Joe’s Net Worth in 2026? Oklahoma City Thunder Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Isaiah Joe has become one of the most reliable sharpshooters for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Known for his quick release and high-pressure scoring, he has worked his way from a second-round draft pick to a key part of the Thunder’s young and exciting roster. His ability to change a game from the three-point line has made him a fan favorite in Oklahoma City.

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What is Isaiah Joe’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, Isaiah Joe’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. This wealth has seen a major jump recently because of the multi-year contract extension he signed with the Thunder in 2024.

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

His main source of income is his NBA salary. He also earns money through brand partnerships, which have grown as he becomes a more recognizable name in the league. Additionally, like many pro athletes, he likely benefits from personal investments that help grow his wealth outside of his basketball career.

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Isaiah Joe’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Isaiah Joe is currently playing under a four-year, $48 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. This deal, signed in July 2024, provided him with long-term security and rewarded him for his strong play off the bench. The contract includes over $36 million in guaranteed money, ensuring he is well-compensated regardless of team changes.

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The contract is structured so that his salary stays fairly consistent, helping the team manage its finances while keeping a top shooter on the roster. There is also a team option for the final year in 2027. Here is how his pay looks for the current and future seasons:

Team Year Salary Bonuses Oklahoma City Thunder 2024-25 $12,991,650 — Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-26 $12,362,338 — Oklahoma City Thunder 2026-27 $11,323,006 — Oklahoma City Thunder 2027-28 $11,323,006 (Club Option)

Isaiah Joe’s Career Earnings

By the end of the 2025-26 season, Isaiah Joe’s total career earnings from his NBA salary will be approximately $31.9 million. This is an impressive total for someone who started his career as the 49th overall pick.

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His journey started with a rookie contract in Philadelphia, followed by a smaller free-agent deal when he first joined the Thunder. The bulk of his earnings comes from his most recent $48 million deal. If the Thunder picks up his option for the 2027 season, his total career earnings will soar to over $54 million.

A Look at Isaiah Joe’s College and Professional Career

Isaiah Joe played college basketball for the University of Arkansas. During his two years as a Razorback, he became famous for breaking school records for three-pointers made. He averaged 15.2 points per game and was known as one of the best pure shooters in the SEC. His defensive skills were also sharp, as he was great at getting steals and disrupting the other team.

His NBA journey began in 2020 when the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him in the second round. After two seasons where he struggled to find consistent playing time, he was waived and eventually signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Oklahoma City, his career took off. He quickly became a vital piece of the team’s offense, often coming off the bench to hit big shots and help the team win close games.

Isaiah Joe’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Isaiah Joe is beginning to build his brand. While he doesn’t have the massive global deals of some superstars yet, his status as a top shooter in a major market has led to partnerships.

He has a deal with Nike and often wears their latest basketball shoes during games. He also works with local businesses in Oklahoma City and some smaller sports gear companies. As the Thunder continue to win and Joe plays a bigger role, more major brands are likely to want to work with him.

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Isaiah Joe has turned a second-round draft pick into a very successful and wealthy career. With a net worth of $15 million and career earnings that are quickly climbing toward $50 million, he has proven that elite shooting is always in high demand. As he enters his prime with the Thunder, he is set to be a major part of the league for years to come.