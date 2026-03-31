What is Jaden Ivey’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Chicago Bulls and Career Earnings

Jaden Ivey arrived in the NBA four years ago as a promising shooting guard. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft (5th overall) by the Detroit Pistons. Ivey was traded to the Chicago Bulls in February as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Timberwolves and veteran Mike Conley.

After playing in just four games for the Bulls, Ivey was waived from the roster following his controversial anti-LGBTQ comments during an Instagram live appearance. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his NBA career, the former Purdue player remains a top basketball prospect. Let’s take a deep dive into Jaden Ivey’s net worth, his contract with Chicago/Detroit, salary, and career earnings in the NBA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jaden Ivey’s Net Worth?

Jaden Ivey’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million to $4 million, though exact figures vary by source and are not publicly verified. A major chunk of his net worth comes from his rookie contract with the Pistons that he signed in 2022. He does not boast a large portfolio of brand endorsements, but he has collaborated with Nike and Gatorade in the past.

Jaden Ivey’s Contract Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old signed a four-year rookie-scale contract with Detroit in 2022 worth a reported $32.95 million. The first two seasons were fully guaranteed, and the later years contained team options that Detroit exercised. By 2025-26, the contract value had risen to about $10.1 million, split between the Pistons and the Bulls. Earlier seasons his salary was roughly $7.25 million, $7.61 million, and $7.98 million, showing the standard rookie-scale climb.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jaden Ivey’s Salary?

Team Year Salary Bonuses Detroit Pistons 2022-23 $7,252,200 NA Detroit Pistons 2023-24 $7,614,480 NA Detroit Pistons 2024-25 $7,977,240 NA Detroit Pistons/Chicago Bulls 2025-26 $10,107,163* NA

*Earned $6,157,237 with the Pistons and $3,949,926 with the Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Jaden Ivey’s College and Professional Career

Ivey grew up playing basketball, soccer, and football. After impressing in high school, he declared his intention to sign for the Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball team. He excelled in his freshman year and became one of the Big Ten’s best guards and earned consensus second-team All-American honors as a sophomore.

ADVERTISEMENT

He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists that season, ultimately finishing his college career with 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Since joining the Pistons in 2022, Ivey has averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and four assists in 218 games in the league. He was one of Detroit’s key young guards before he was traded to the Bulls last month as they brought in players to help in their transition season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Jaden Ivey’s Brand Endorsements

As mentioned earlier, Ivey’s brand endorsements include past deals with Nike and Gatorade. In doing so, he joins a long list of star athletes like Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and Karl-Anthony Towns in partnering with the popular beverage brand.

There are reports of him having worked with Panini but they haven’t been confirmed yet. In June 2022, Ivey invested $100,00 as part of a sponsorship deal with BackRock’s iShares. He did so under the guidance of popular financial coach Lauren Simmons in a bid to promote healthy investment habits among young earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Ivey’s House and Cars Collection

Based on Mabumbe, Jaden owns a beautiful home in Detroit, which is a culmination of modern architecture and boasts state-of-the-art facilities. His automobile collection includes a Tesla Model X and a custom Range Rover. Ivey also does a bit of charity work as part of the NBA Cares initiative.

Due to his religious beliefs and values, he firmly supports giving back to the community, having worked with underdeveloped neighborhoods and schools that require educational help. He tries to promote basketball as a means to unite the masses and bring people together, regardless of socio-economic biases.