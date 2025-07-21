What Is Jake LaRavia’s Ethnicity, Nationality, and Religion? All About the NBA Star’s Background and Family Roots

Jake LaRavia has quietly built his NBA resume over three seasons with the Grizzlies and Kings, averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 136 games. And now, with the Lakers officially signing him and handing him jersey No. 12, all eyes are on what he’ll bring to the Purple and Gold. But beyond the stats and the headlines, there’s a bigger story—one that starts way before the hardwood and explains how he got here in the first place.

What is Jake LaRavia’s nationality?

Jake LaRavia holds American nationality, and his story begins on the West Coast. He was born on November 3, 2001, in Pasadena, California, to Jeff and Becky LaRavia. But his true hometown is far from California sunshine—when Jake was just five years old, his family relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana, a city he now proudly calls home. It was there that he began building the foundation for his basketball journey. He attended Lawrence Central High School, where he quickly became the star of the team. During his senior year, LaRavia led the squad with 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. His performances earned him a spot on the Indiana All-Star team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From high school success, LaRavia’s career took off. He first committed to Indiana State University, where his early promise was rewarded with selections to the MVC All-Freshman and All-Newcomer Teams. In his second season, he landed on the MVC All-Second Team, before transferring to Wake Forest University in 2021. There, he started all 33 games and averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. His consistent growth and versatility on both ends of the court led him to the 2022 NBA Draft, where he was picked 19th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake LaRavia (@jakelaravia) Expand Post

The 23-year-old forward, who just signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Lakers, couldn’t hold back his excitement. As soon as the news broke, Jake LaRavia jumped on Instagram and wrote, “LAKESHOWWWWW! Hope Lakers fans as excited as I am. Let’s work.” But during his first press conference, things got a little more personal. “My dad’s super excited. He grew up here,” LaRavia shared. “Pasadena was where me and all my brothers were born. But yeah, my dad’s super excited—he was a big fan of Magic growing up, so when he got the news he was on the verge of tears… Don’t tell him I said that.” For Lakers fans, he might be a new face—but for LaRavia and his family, this is a full-circle homecoming.

What is Jake LaRavia’s ethnicity?

Jake LaRavia has not publicly shared the exact details of his ethnic background, so there’s no definitive confirmation about his heritage. However, his surname, “LaRavia,” points toward likely European origins—possibly Spanish, Italian, or French. These linguistic roots, while not conclusive, suggest a European lineage. From what’s visible through public appearances, family background, and general records, LaRavia is widely presumed to be White/Caucasian. Still, without a personal statement from Jake himself, any assumptions about his ethnicity remain speculative.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Jake LaRavia’s religion?

Jake LaRavia is a devout Christian—and he’s not shy about sharing that part of his life. He grew up in a strong Christian household in Indianapolis and was deeply involved in his faith as a kid. But like many young people, he says that connection faded a bit as he got older. “I grew up in a very Christian family and I was all about it in my younger days,” Jake shared. “But when high school came around I began to fall off and stopped doing the things I know I should have been.” That drift continued into his freshman year at Indiana State, where he admits he wasn’t living the right way.

Everything changed during his second season. Jake says he made the choice to return to his faith and started taking real steps to reconnect. “I decided to change my ways. I began to read and pray again and even started a Bible study on Wednesday and Sunday with the team trying to get them involved,” he said. Since then, his mission has been clear: to use basketball as a way to shine light on others.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Faith plays the biggest role in my basketball career… I play the game to give back to Him and to be able to use basketball as a platform to show other people who God is as well.” As he continues his journey in the NBA, Jake says, “If I can change one person’s view on God and bring one person closer then I’ll be satisfied… I want to be a light in people’s lives.”

While Jake LaRavia’s professional journey enters an exciting new chapter with the Lakers, his personal life is also growing—with his recent engagement marking a beautiful beginning off the court. As he steps into the spotlight in L.A., both his career and his heart are headed toward something bigger—and honestly, we’re all for it.