What is Jalen Brunson’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with New York Knicks and Career Earnings

Among the most gifted guards of this NBA generation is Jalen Brunson. The New York Knicks rely heavily on him as they compete in the Eastern Conference and strive for a championship this season. He has already steered them to NBA Cup success this year, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the championship match to win the trophy. Winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Knicks is his next ambition.

Brunson has featured in 50 games in the 2025-26 season, averaging 27.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old has been the floor general for the Knicks as he controls the tempo of the offense and dictates the game with his sleek passing and playmaking skills. His rise to the top as an NBA All-Star has helped him build his portfolio financially.

What is Jalen Brunson’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brunson’s estimated net worth stands at $18 million, a figure that continues to climb as his career progresses. While the majority of his net worth is built on his contracts, he has also secured some major endorsements as his popularity and role in the league increase with every passing year.

Apart from contractual earnings and endorsements, he has also built a strong investment portfolio around real estate and other businesses.

Jalen Brunson’s Contract Breakdown

Brunson has evolved into this franchise’s cornerstone with his elite ball-handling, late-game composure, and scoring prowess. He has instantly improved the Knicks drastically with his efficiency. One that was seen in the recent NBA Cup, where he guided them to glory and also secured the NBA Cup MVP award for his heroics.

He joined the New York Knicks on July 12, 2022, signing a four-year, $104 million free agent after leaving the Dallas Mavericks, the team that selected him in the second round of the NBA Draft in 2019. He gradually made a name for himself in Dallas before enjoying a breakthrough season with them in the 2021-22 season.

His initial contract with the Knicks was one of the most cost-effective deals in the NBA, considering his impact on the team as he elevated them into Eastern Conference finals contention. So the Knicks decided to reward him with a veteran extension, signing a four-year contract worth $156,549,124 fully guaranteed and running through the 2028 season. He will be earning $34,944,001 in the 2025-26 season.

In a day and age when contracts mean everything to the players, Brunson showed understanding and left around $113 million on the table owing to his team’s success. He opted not to pursue a five-year contract max contract worth $269 million.

Year Team Cap Hit Cash (annual) Cash (cumulative) 2025 New York Knicks $34,944,001 $34,944,001 $34,944,001 2026 New York Knicks $37,739,521 $37,739,521 $72,683,522 2027 New York Knicks $40,535,041 $40,535,041 $113,218,563 2028 New York Knicks $43,330,561 $43,330,561 $156,549,124

Jalen Brunson’ Career Earnings

Brunson was a second-round pick by the Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,112,770. He then joined the Knicks as a free agent in 2022 and signed a four-year contract worth $104,000,000.

His exceptional work for the Knicks saw him sign a veteran extension worth $156,549,124 on a four-year deal running through 2028, handing him a player option. Therefore, his entire career earnings from the NBA contracts stand at $120,640,647.

A look at Jalen Brunson’s College and Professional Career

Brunson was the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, as he was selected by the Mavericks. Before that, he played college basketball for the Villanova Wildcats and earned the national player of the year honor in 2018 as a junior, and won the NCAA Championship twice in 2016 and 2018.

He played four years with the Mavericks, and after reaching the Western Conference Finals, he decided to move to the Knicks as a free agent, and immediately, his fortunes took a drastic turn. He received his first All-NBA selection in 2024 and also became an All-Star. The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years courtesy of Brunson’s heroics. This season, he helped the Knicks win the NBA Cup, delivering some sensational performances throughout the knockout tournament.

A look at Jalen Brunson’s Brand Endorsements

Jalen Brunson, with his recent performances ever since joining the Knicks, has established into one of the most marketable players. The star guard is earning $2-3 million per year from endorsements. His calm demeanor, composed nature, and leader of the Knicks make him a viable option for the brands.

His endorsement portfolio includes a mix of global brands, starting from Nike, American Express, Dollar Shave Club, Hecho Tequila Soda, MSI Computers, Faherty Brand, Pedialyte, DoorDash, BodyArmor, Oura Ring, Delta, Bose, Fanatics, Macy’s, and O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream. As he continues to develop his game further and help the Knicks push for the Championship, his portfolio will continue to grow with every passing year.

Although he doesn’t have a signature shoe line with Nike, he has been involved with some high-profile campaigns. He has worked with them in the Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” advertisement, where he partnered with Natalia Bryant in August 2025. Later, he also campaigned for Kobe 6 Protro Player Exclusives, such as the Statue of Liberty colorway released in December 2025.

Jalen Brunson’s House and Cars

Brunson likes to enjoy the glitz and glamor that comes with his status. He is someone who has made numerous real estate investments and also has various expensive cars in his garage. Brunson has invested in real estate by purchasing a luxury home in Texas that features six bedrooms, multiple balconies, a pool, and lakeside views worth over an estimated $4 million.

His car collection is also enviable as he owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, and a Lamborghini Urus.

From being a second-round pick in 2018, Brunson has already come a long way in becoming the franchise cornerstone for the Knicks. His next aim will be to help the Knicks clinch the title while being their main man. If he manages to achieve that, then his net worth is expected to plummet.