What Is Jalen McDaniels’ Ethnicity? Exploring Pelicans Star’s Religion, Nationality, Family Roots and Background

“Jalen is a hard-working, defensive-minded player who we believe has tremendous potential for growth.” This is what former Toronto Raptors president Maasai Ujiri said about the new New Orleans Pelicans signing Jalen McDaniels. Indeed, he made no mistake in judging the 27-year-old forward.

McDaniels, now entering his seventh year in the league, has established himself as a solid backup player. Long, lean, and not afraid to take on a challenge, Jalen is a brilliant two-way player, just like his younger brother and Minnesota Timberwolves star, Jaden McDaniels. While everyone knows about the younger McDaniels brother, our focus is on Jalen, especially on his ethnicity and roots.

Where is Jalen McDaniels from? What’s his nationality?

If you’re an avid NBA fan, you’ve probably seen Jaden McDaniels play, as he’s one of the rising perimeter defenders in the league on a talented Minnesota team. However, have you ever wondered who created the blueprint for Jaden to reach the heights he’s at today? Yes, it was his older brother, Jalen. It all started in Seattle, where Jalen McDaniels was born to parents Angela Jackson and Will McDaniels on January 31st, 1998, which makes him an American citizen.

While Jalen was born in Seattle, it was in Federal Way, Washington, where he took his first real steps in hoops. Growing up in a gritty place full of hoops and a dream, Jalen started playing basketball quite early in life, just like most American kids. Soon, he began to suit up for his high school, and Jalen knew this was his opportunity to follow his dreams, and that’s exactly what he did. Throughout this journey, which had its fair share of ups and downs, it was Jalen’s family that made things easier.

What is Jalen McDaniels’ ethnicity and religion?

As we mentioned, the New Orleans Pelicans star was raised in Federal Way, a place that has had a deep impact on Jalen McDaniels. After all, this was the city that shaped him both as a person and a hooper. In fact, even today, you can see that unique blend of grit and chill in the forward’s playing style. However, apart from Federal Way, it is his African-American heritage that has shaped him into the hard-working player we see today on our television screens.

That’s because Jalen learnt most of his values from his parents, Angela and Will, both of whom, of course, are from African-American descent. The hoopers’ parents would often go out of their way to help their son achieve his dreams, despite them being working-class people. This gave Jalen McDaniels motivation to give his best whenever he stepped onto the court and to work relentlessly. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that without his upbringing and heritage, McDaniels wouldn’t have come this far.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 31, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

However, apart from these two factors, did religion play a role in McDaniels’ life growing up? Maybe. That’s because, unlike his younger brother, Jalen likes to stay away from the spotlight. So, it’s hard to tell whether Jalen is a religious person or not. However, it would be safe to assume that just like the majority of the African-American athletes, Jalen McDaniels is a Christian. But, we cannot say anything for sure until the Pelican forward himself confirms so.

While we await his statement on this matter, why don’t we take a look at Jalen’s school and college career?

Which high school and college did Jalen McDaniels attend?

Growing up in Washington, Jalen McDaniels attended Federal Way High School. It was here that Jalen started making waves in not just the hoops but also the football world, as he suited up for the school’s team for both sports. However, when the time came to make a decision on which sport he wanted to play in college, Jalen McDaniels chose basketball. It’s safe to say that his choice worked out pretty well for him, as after a stellar high school career, he headed to San Diego State University.

However, despite being a four-star recruit, things did not start well for McDaniels, as he redshirted his entire first season. However, the next season he returned with a bang for the Aztecs, averaging 10.5 points and starting in 21o out of 33 games for the team. While McDaniels initially planned to be a one-and-done prospect and even worked out with the Cavs, he, for some reason, withdrew his name and returned to play another year of college ball.

How did that go? As expected, McDaniels was outstanding as a sophomore, averaging 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. This was enough for him to impress several NBA teams, as it was the Charlotte Hornets who picked him up as the 52nd overall pick in 2019. Since then, McDaniels has grown a lot, but has yet to become a regular feature. Will this new stint with the Pelicans be the turning point of the 27-year-old’s NBA career? That we’ll have to wait and watch.