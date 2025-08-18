brand-logo
What Is Jalen McDaniels’ Latest NBA Contract With the New Orleans Pelicans? Exploring His Salary and Endorsements

ByShweta Das

Aug 18, 2025 | 1:45 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing to shape their roster ahead of training camp, and on August 18, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news: “Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.” For a team trying to bounce back from a disappointing 21–61 season, every roster spot matters, and McDaniels’ addition gives the Pelicans some much-needed depth at forward.

McDaniels, at 6-foot-9, brings size and defensive length, with six years of journeyman experience. He was selected 52nd overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, Jalen has suited up for the 76ers, Raptors, and Wizards, recently spending time in the G League.

He averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Capital City Go-Go last season and appeared in just four NBA games with the Wizards, managing to log only two minutes per night. And despite the limited role, New Orleans is giving him a shot.

What is Jalen McDaniels’ contract details with the New Orleans Pelicans?

Jalen McDaniels’ deal with the Pelicans appears to be a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract, per league insiders and the current cap situation. Shams Charania’s announcement did not include specifics, but all signs point to McDaniels joining the team for training camp on what is likely a minimum deal.

article-image

via Imago

The Pelicans currently have 14 standard contracts filled and remain about $4.2 million under the luxury tax line, making an Exhibit 10 agreement the most probable path for McDaniels. This type of deal gives him a chance to compete for the final roster spot and offers the Pelicans flexibility to waive him and assign him to their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, with a potential bonus of up to $75 thousand if he stays there long enough.

What is Jalen McDaniels’ Salary as of 2025?

McDaniels earned only $139,391 from his ten-day stint with the Wizards during the 2024–25 season and was previously on a $4.7 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs before being waived. If the Pelicans deal is indeed an Exhibit 10, his 2025–26 salary would be at or near the league minimum, projected around $2.1 million for a player with six years of experience but not guaranteed unless he makes the opening night roster.

SeasonAgeTeam(s)Salary 
2019–2022Charlotte Hornets$ 898,310
2020–2123Charlotte Hornets$1,517,981
2021–2224Charlotte Hornets$1,782,621
2022–2325Charlotte/Philadelphia$1,930,681
2023–2426Toronto Raptors$4,516,000
2024–2527San Antonio/Washington$4,881,191

Jalen has earned a total of $15.5 million over the six-years he spent in the league, with his most lucrative season being 2023–24, with the Toronto Raptors. In comparison, his new deal with the Pelicans is a sharp drop-off in guaranteed earnings, making this a make-or-break year for the forward.

What are Jalen McDaniels’ Endorsement Deals as of 2025?

Unlike his younger brother Jaden McDaniels, who has become a breakout defensive star with the Timberwolves and attracted brand attention, Jalen is yet to be linked to any major national endorsement deals or high-profile sponsorships. The older McDaniels brother maintains a low-profile off the court.

There are no reports of the Pelican’s star signing any shoe deals, apparel endorsements, or collaborations with major brands. For McDaniels, the sole focus remains on securing a stable NBA role first. A strong showing in Pelicans training camp could revive his value not just on the court, but potentially open doors off it as well.

