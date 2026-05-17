What Is Jared McCain’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Oklahoma City Thunder Star’s Background and Religion

Jared McCain is one of the biggest names in basketball right now, and not just because of his smooth three-point shot. After a great season at Duke, where he proved he could handle the pressure of big games, he made the jump to the NBA in 2024. While many fans recognize him from his viral videos and positive personality, he is also known for being very focused and grounded off the court.

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What makes Jared stand out is how he balances his life as a pro athlete with a unique personal style and a diverse family history. He comes from a very athletic home where hard work was always the main goal. To really understand why he plays with so much confidence, you have to look at where he grew up and the roots that shaped his identity.

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Where is Jared McCain from, and what is his nationality?

Jared McCain was born on February 20, 2004, in Sacramento, California. He spent his childhood in California, which is known for having some of the toughest high school basketball competition in the country. This environment helped him sharpen his skills early on.

Imago Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Since he was born in California and both of his parents are from the U.S., Jared McCain’s nationality is American. While he is proud of his various family roots, he officially represents the United States as a professional basketball player.

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What is Jared McCain’s ethnicity and family background?

Jared McCain is multiracial and comes from a very diverse family. He is African American with mixed-race heritage. His father, Lance McCain, is Black, and his mother, Jina McCain, is white. Jared also recently mentioned that he is about 10% Filipino, showing that he has deep ties to different cultures.

Sports are a major part of his family’s story. His dad, Lance, played college basketball and was the one who first taught Jared how to play. His mom, Jina, was a track star in college and now runs her own clothing business. Jared is also very close to his older brother, Jayce, who played college ball and spent countless hours training with Jared to help him get ready for the NBA.

Which high school & college did Jared McCain attend?

Jared went to Centennial High School in Corona, California. He was a huge star there and won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in California twice. Because he was so good, he was ranked a “five-star recruit,” the highest ranking a high school player can get.

For college, Jared chose to play for the Duke Blue Devils. In his one season there, he became a fan favorite for his great shooting and ability to score a lot of points in big games. His success at Duke was the main reason he was picked in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

What religion does Jared McCain follow?

Jared McCain hasn’t said he belongs to one specific church, but he has talked about having a strong faith in God. He has shared in the past that he feels his life is a story being written by a higher power, and he often expresses gratitude for the opportunities he has been given.

In addition to his faith, Jared is very dedicated to meditation and yoga. He meditates every single day to stay calm and block out the noise of social media and the pressure of the NBA. This practice helps him stay happy and focused, which is a big part of why he always seems to be smiling on the court.

Jared McCain is much more than just a sharp-shooting guard; he is a person with a rich family history and a very disciplined mindset. From his early days in Sacramento to his time in the spotlight at Duke, he has stayed true to his roots. With a supportive family and a focus on mental health, Jared has all the tools to stay successful in the NBA for a long time.