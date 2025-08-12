What Is Javonte Green’s Contract? Salary and Career Earnings Explained

After being undrafted in 2015, Javonte Green has since carved out a role in the league as a defensive-minded wing. After starring at Radford University from 2011 to 2015, Green bounced around Spain, Italy, and Germany before being picked up by the Celtics. Boston gave him an invitation to join their summer league roster, and he pounced on that opportunity, beating out Max Strus and Tacko Fall for the final roster spot.

“It’s been a long journey,” Green said after making the Celtics roster. “My dream has come true. The tears you see are tears of joy.” And now the veteran forward is officially headed to Detroit for the 2025-26 season. So, let’s break down what he’s earned over his NBA career.

What Are Javonte Green’s Current Contract Details?

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Javonte Green has signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, continuing his role as a defensive wing off the bench. While the terms of this deal have not yet been made public, based on Green’s previous contracts and status as a veteran minimum player, it is expected to be another minimum-salary contract.

In 2024, Green signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $696,955, utilizing the veteran minimum salary exception. This deal was signed on February 23, 2025, following the New Orleans Pelicans’ decision to buy out Green. His cap hit with Cleveland was listed at $599,862, and he played 18 regular-season games and six playoff games for the Cavs. Before joining the Cavs, he had signed a minimum one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans valued at $2,425,403, which was fully guaranteed.

That contract represented a slight bump in salary as Green’s veteran status in the league had grown. He appeared in 50 games for the Pelicans before being waived midseason. Green’s upcoming free agency status will once again be unrestricted at the end of the 2025 season.

How Much Has Javonte Green Earned in His NBA Career?

After starting his NBA journey at age 26, Green has steadily built up his earnings over multiple short-term contracts and productive stints with several teams. Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of his NBA salary earnings:

Year Age Team(s) Contract Type Earnings Cumulative Total 2019 26 Boston Celtics Rookie/Minimum Deal (Year 1) $842,166 $842,166 2020 27 Boston Celtics Rookie/Minimum Deal (Year 2) $1,518,125* $2,360,147 2021 28 Chicago Bulls Standard Deal $1,669,178 $4,029,325 2022 29 Chicago Bulls Standard Deal $1,815,677 $5,845,002 2023 30 Boston Celtics 10-Day + Rest-of-Season Deal $261,293 $6,106,295 2024 31 Pelicans / Cavaliers 1-Year Minimum + Buyout Deal $3,122,358 $9,228,653

Green’s estimated NBA career earnings total over $9.28 million, not including his time in Spain, Italy, and Germany.

How Has His Contract History Evolved Over the Years?

Javonte Green’s contract journey tells the story of a player who’s never stopped grinding. Green played in Europe for four years before he finally got an NBA opportunity with the Celtics. That first deal was a two-year, partially guaranteed contract, signed after a standout Summer League performance. Although Green didn’t come into the league with a lottery pick pedigree or big-name college hype, he was known as a “three-and-D” prospect who quickly won over coaches with his defense, athleticism, and off-ball energy. His work ethic turned that deal into a steady string of veteran minimum contracts, often midseason signings or one-year stints with teams in need of defensive help.

However, his best financial and playing stretch came later, during his time with the Chicago Bulls. During the 21-22 season, Green recorded a career high of 45 starts, establishing his value as a reliable two-way wing. This kept him on the radar for teams looking to fill roster holes with experienced, defense-first players.

His recent signing with the Detroit Pistons shows there’s still demand for the kind of game he brings to the court. As Green told the Boston media back in 2019, “My dream has come true. The tears you see are tears of joy.” Six seasons later, he’s still here, still earning contracts, still playing his role, and still living that dream.