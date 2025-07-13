What is Jay Huff’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

“It happened really fast, and um, you know, we were just talking about how excited we are not only to just stick somewhere cuz we bounced around a lot, but to stick somewhere that we really like” said Jay Huff when discussing signing a standard multiyear contract with the Memphis Grizzlies back in October 2024. The contract ensured a position within the franchise along with some financial security. Unfortunately, despite all of Huff’s remarks about being able to ‘stick somewhere’, the player was traded to the Indiana Pacers in early July. Fortunately, the team will absorb the remaining years of Huff’s contract, ensuring he gets what he is owed. If that wasn’t enough, his cap hit will also remain almost similar to what it was with the Grizzlies.

Given so much discussion about contracts and salaries, there is no better time than now to know what the 27-year-old center is actually worth.

What is Jay Huff’s Net Worth?

Jay Huff’s Net Worth isn’t something that has been widely covered in the public domain. According to Salary Sport, his net worth is listed as $925,258. This figure makes sense, given that Huff was paid much lower than an average NBA player until he got the extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jay Huff’s Contract Breakdown

Jay Huff is currently playing under a 4-year, $10.11 million contract. He is entering the 2nd year of the 4-year deal, and will be due 2.3 million for the 2025-26 season. That will be the cap hit set by the Indiana Pacers for that season. After that, he will get $2.6 million in 2026-27. On top of that, the Pacers will hold a team option for the final year (2027-28), which the player may or may not choose to take. It is still too early to say.

Jay Huff’s contract listed his salary for the 2024-25 season to be $2.088 million. This made him the 374th highest paid player in the league, right between Sam Hauser ($2,092,344) and Seth Curry ($2,087,519). Here is the breakdown of his original contract signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Year Annual Salary 2024-25 $2,088,033 2025-26 $2,349,578 (+13%) 2026-27 $2,667,944 (+15%) 2027-28 $3,005,085 (+16%)

Jay Huff’s Career Earnings

Year Team Salary 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers $225,997 2022-23 Washington Wizards $116,986 2023-24 Denver Nuggets $559,782 2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies $2,088,033

Jay Huff’s College and Professional Career

After a stellar career at Voyager Academy, which led to him being named a four-star recruit, Jay Huff committed to play college basketball for Virginia. Throughout the 4 seasons, the player would go on to participate in a total of 101 games. He averaged 7.6 points through 3.0-5.2 (58.8%) field goals, 0.6-1.6 (38.6%) 3-pointers, and 0.9-1.4 (67.9%) free throws. Additionally, he also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Huff had initially arrived in Charlottesville in the summer of 2016 with a 6-foot-11 stature and weighing less than 200 pounds. Virginia Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett knew Huff had potential, but he could be better if he had weight, gained some strength, etc. Therefore, Huff reportedly redshirted his first year to improve his strength and weight. About a year later, the player had reportedly grown to 7-foot-1, and weighed somewhere between 230 and 233 pounds. After playing only 12 games in his first season, Huff upped the number to 32 in the next one. He could have played more, had it not been for the three to four months he missed after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.

Huff made history during a matchup against the Duke Blue Devils back in February 2020. He recorded 15 points, 10 blocks, and 9 rebounds to deliver a close 52–50 win over Duke and join Ralph Sampson as the only players in program history with at least 10 blocks in a game.

via Imago Mandatory Credits: AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

While Huff would declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, he would later re-evaluate his decision and stick for another season. The Center had his best collegiate performance in that season, as he averaged 13.0 points, along with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists, through 5.1-8.7 (58.5%) field goals, 1.2-3.0 (38.7%) 3-pointers, and 1.6-2.0 (83.7%) free-throws.

Jay Huff went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, but was able to join the Washington Wizards for the 2021 NBA Summer League. After that, the team presented a contract to him, but waived him exactly 27 days later. The Lakers came to the rescue, presenting Huff with a two-way contract in October 2021. In January 2022, he was waived. Huff then went on to have stints with the Washington Wizards again, the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and has now been sent to the Indiana Pacers. His stats haven’t been anything impressive, as the Center has also been able to average 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists throughout 95 games.

The stint with the Indiana Pacers can be a new beginning for Jay Huff. How he chooses to deliver when with Tyrese Haliburton and co is something that remains to be seen.