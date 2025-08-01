What Is Johnny Juzang’s Ethnicity? Religion and Nationality Explained

The Minnesota Timberwolves kept two open roster spots for most of the offseason. At the time, no one really knew why they were doing that. However, the fog has finally cleared as the Timberwolves offered Johnny Juzang a one-year deal. This name will surely ring a bell for Utah Jazz fans. That’s because the 24-year-old spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Jazz after being picked up as an undrafted player back in 2022.

During his time with the Jazz, Juzang showed flashes of his potential. The former UCLA guard averaged 8.9 points along with an impressive 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. So, he can be a really useful player for the Wolves, who are building a really competitive roster for the upcoming season.

But as Juzang settles into his new life in Minneapolis, don’t you want to know more about the newest kid on the block? Yes, right? Even though you might’ve seen him on the court, not many know about Johnny Juzang’s life off of it.

What is Johnny Juzang’s ethnicity?

Johnny Juzang isn’t your average NBA guard. Well, you might be wondering what’s so special about the new Minnesota Timberwolves player. Apart from his extremely impressive three-point shooting, what makes Juzang special is his mixed heritage. Yes, his father is Maxie Juzang, who is of Creole descent, which reflects the new Minnesota guard’s African-American and European heritage.

Meanwhile, his mother, Hanh Juzang, is Vietnamese, making Johnny part Asian. It’s safe to say that being biracial, Juzang has been proud of his roots.. Growing up, he may not have had many Asian role models to look up to. But that changed when he saw Linsanity take the league by storm.

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends

For two months, Jeremy Lin showed Juzang and millions of other Asian kids that it was possible for an Asian American to make it in the NBA. Now, over a decade later, Johnny Juzang is in the same shoes as Lin and doing his best to inspire young Asian American kids to follow their dreams. Now that we know about Juzang’s rich heritage, why don’t we take a look at the religious part of his life?

What is Johnny Juzang’s religion?

Johnny Juzang grew up in a melting pot of different cultures. Of course, this was a result of his parents being from different heritages, but also being in Los Angeles, California, meant that Juzang interacted with several cultures and religions. However, despite so much exposure, not many know about Juzang’s religious beliefs. That’s because he likes to keep his life off the court private. Nonetheless, there are a few things we know about Juzang’s religion.

Even though the 24-year-old Minnesota guard has never publicly stated his faith, he has an older brother named Christian Juzang. This might hint toward Johnny Juzang being a Christian, but again, we cannot say that for sure, given Juzang’s biracial background, which indicates that he might’ve grown up exposed to multiple faiths. Although we cannot surely state his religion, there’s no doubt about Juzang’s nationality.

What is Johnny Juzang’s Nationality?

If you haven’t already, Johnny Juzang, with his mixed ethnicity, is a proud American citizen. The new Timberwolves star grew up in Los Angeles, California, along with his older brother Christian Juzang. In fact, it was in Hollywood where he took his first steps in basketball. He started hooping at just four years of age because of the hoop he and his family had in front of their house. Johnny played basketball for fun with his older brother outside their house.

UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Herbert Jones (1) during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

“I started [playing basketball] when I was like four,” he said in an interview. “We [Christian Juzang and Johnny Juzang] had a basketball hoop in my front yard so we’d just go out and play for fun.” However, even though he started playing quite early, Johnny wasn’t the biggest basketball fan until recently. The former Utah Jazz guard stated that he only liked playing basketball and did not watch many games growing up.

That’s surely something you don’t hear from an NBA player, right? Believe it or not, it’s true. Nonetheless, that did not stop him from pursuing basketball as a career, and it’s safe to say that it has turned out great for the 24-year-old. Now, he embarks on a new journey in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he hopes to cement his place in the rotation and earn an extension with the franchise next summer. Will that happen? That we’ll have to wait and watch.