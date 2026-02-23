What is Jonathan Kuminga’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Atlanta Hawks and Career Earnings

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

23-year-old Jonathan Kuminga was making headlines earlier this month on trade deadline day. The former Golden State Warriors starlet, along with teammate Buddy Hield were traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for NBA ‘unicorn’ Kristaps Porzingis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kuminga is yet to make his Atlanta debut, as he remains sidelined with a left knee bone bruise. The DR Congo-born hooper’s career in the NBA is still in its infancy, but the youngster has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in San Francisco. Let’s take a deep dive into Jonathan Kuminga’s net worth in 2026, his NBA contract with the Hawks, career salary earnings, and latest brand endorsement deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jonathan Kuminga’s Net Worth?

Official reports on multiple sources estimate Kuminga’s net worth between $5-$10 million. But that figure could be slightly outdated, considering his earnings have been on a steady rise since he joined the NBA in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was drafted at 18 by GSW in 2021 in the first round (7th overall pick) after spending the previous year impressing while playing for the NBA G League Ignite franchise.

After arriving in The Bay as a teenager, he said, “As long as I grow around Steph Curry, Klay, Draymond Green, I feel like my game is going to go from the bottom to the top in a couple of months. Because they’re going to always push me, they’re always going to put me in the right situation, and I feel like no matter where we end up, we’re ready to compete and win a championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Since making his debut, Kuminga has signed multiple one-year and two-year contract extensions with the Warriors. Net worth subtracts taxes, fees, living costs, investments, and philanthropy from gross pay, and young players in the league often spend heavily on family support, homes, cars, and entourages before building wealth.

Kuminga hasn’t hit superstar status in his career yet, so considering all that, updated conservative net worth estimates would place him in the $10-$20 million bracket, including endorsement deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract and Salary with the Atlanta Hawks?

The former Dubs hooper is slated to earn a salary of $22,500,000 in 2025-26 as part of his two-year extension. The Hawks retain the option to take up the second year, which could see Kuminga take home an additional $24,300,000. The expiration date for the team to activate this clause is June 29, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

His contract includes an aggregate trade restriction that prevents him from being traded with other players until April 5, 2026. His contract also prevents him from being traded back to GSW for one year (Feb 5, 2027).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Kuminga’s Career Earnings

Team Year Salary Bonuses Golden State Warriors 2021-22 $5,466,360 NA Golden State Warriors 2022-23 $5,739,840 NA Golden State Warriors 2023-24 $6,012,840 NA Golden State Warriors 2024-25 $7,636,307 NA Atlanta Hawks 2025-26 $22,500,000 15% Trade Bonus Atlanta Hawks 2026-27 $24,300,000* Team Option (deadline 6/29/26)

Jonathan Kuminga’s College and Professional Career

Kuminga began playing basketball at the tender age of two in his hometown of Goma in DR Congo. He moved to America when he was 16 to play high school basketball and pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his freshman year, he played for Huntington Prep School in West Virginia. The following year, he transferred to Our Savior New American School in New York, where he averaged 25 PPG, five RPG, and five APG.

In his junior year, Kuminga moved across the Hudson River to The Patrick School in New Jersey. At the conclusion of his high school career, he was regarded as a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best small forwards in the class of 2020. In July that year, Kuminga revealed that he would not commit to playing college basketball despite lucrative offers from Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, and Texas Tech.

Instead, he opted to sign for the NBA G League Ignite. He made his debut in February 2021 and finished the season averaging 15.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 2.7 APG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Kuminga’s Brand Endorsements

Kuminga, who won his first NBA Championship ring in 2022 with the Dubs, has a decent online presence. As a budding hooper with considerable talent, his reputation and image represent significant value to corporate entities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ️️️️JK 🇨🇩 (@jonathan_kuminga) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kuminga has an endorsement portfolio that includes brands like Zen Water and Drink Accelerator.

However, there is no public information available surrounding the value of these deals.

Back in 2021, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Kuminga also penned a Nike shoe deal after joining the Warriors. That puts him in elite company alongside legends like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who agreed to similar deals in their rookie season.

Overall, Kuminga’s stock is on a steady rise, and his brand portfolio is sure to diversify and grow in the coming years. Fans can anticipate additional partnerships as he makes a name for himself with the Hawks in 2026.