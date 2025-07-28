What Is Jordan Brand’s Competition ‘The One’? Schedules, Venues, Participants & More

It’s been 40 years since a young Michael Jordan inked that legendary $2.5 million rookie deal with Nike in 1984—a move that would go on to change not just basketball culture, but the entire landscape of sneakers, fashion, and athlete endorsements. A year later, the world met the Air Jordan, and nothing’s been the same since. From the hardwood to hip-hop, from streetwear to social media, the Jumpman has become a global symbol of greatness. And now, in its 40th anniversary year, Jordan Brand is going all in—not just to celebrate the past, but to empower the future. And that’s where The One comes in.

What is Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ competition?

So, what exactly is The One? Think of it as Jordan Brand’s global hunt for the best one-on-one hoopers aged 15 to 18. It’s not your average tournament. “The One tournament provides a platform for young athletes from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” said Sarah Mensah, President of Jordan Brand. After a successful debut last year, the 2025 edition is bigger than ever—kicking off in May and spanning 20 cities across the globe before wrapping up with a high-stakes, live-streamed finale in New York City next month.

The goal? To crown The One. But the title comes with more than just bragging rights. Winners also become official Jordan Brand ambassadors, stepping into the family that built a legacy on greatness. With Gen Z now owning 34% of Jordans and 46% saying they’re a fan of the brand (per Statista, March 2024), the message is clear—youth culture is at the heart of Jordan Brand’s future. “In years past, you would see some of our NBA athletes leading the charge,” said Sarah Mensah. “But what we’re most excited about is we also have up-and-coming high school athletes that are adopting the shoe [and] wearing it.”

And as Jordan Brand rolls out its anniversary campaign filled with product drops, ad spots, and community activations, The One is a movement built for the next generation chasing greatness.

Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ competition—Schedules

From May to July 2025, The One competition hosts regional qualifiers across more than 15 cities worldwide, including London, Beijing, Los Angeles, Manila, Chicago, Paris, Tokyo, and more.

For example, the London qualifier took place on May 24 during the Hoopsfix All Star Classic, while Manila hosted its event on June 28 at the Jordan Manila Flight Deck in BGC, Taguig City. The top 20 athletes will advance to New York City in August 2025 for the global finals, featuring live-streamed play-in rounds, knockouts, and a championship showdown to crown The One.

Where does Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ competition take place? — Venues

The tournament travels through some of the world’s most iconic basketball cities, with qualifiers set in venues across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.—including standout courts in Belgrade, Ljubljana, Hong Kong, Paris, Tokyo, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Beijing. Each city adds its own vibe to the competition, celebrating local hoop culture while elevating global talent. The finals will take place in New York City (venue TBA), where the best of the best will not only battle it out on the court but also wrap things up with a global one-on-one DJ battle—bringing the spirit of basketball and culture full circle.

Who competes in Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ competition? —Participants

Jordan Brand’s The One is a global hunt for the best one-on-one hoopers aged 15 to 18. Regional qualifiers are held in over 15 cities across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., where boys and girls go head-to-head to earn their spot. The top 20—10 boys and 10 girls—then fly to New York for the finals in August, battling it out for the ultimate title of The One.

Winners don’t just take home a championship belt—they become official Jordan Brand ambassadors, joining a legacy of excellence and competition. As Jordan Brand’s Craig Mensah said, “This event embodies Jordan Brand’s spirit of competition and excellence,” and that spirit lives on as The One returns for its second year, following a show-stopping debut in Paris at District 23 in 2024.

Jordan Brand’s ‘The One’ competition: Highlights and unique elements

The One isn’t just about hoops—it’s about honoring Michael Jordan’s relentless one-on-one spirit while celebrating basketball as a global culture. It’s raw, it’s competitive, and it’s deeply personal—echoing Michael Jordan’s own childhood battles with his brother Larry, the same ones that built the fire in his game. The finals in New York aren’t just a competition—they’re a full-on cultural moment. Expect DJs, celebrity guests, and a global basketball vibe that brings together rising stars from every corner of the world under the Jumpman banner.

This year’s event is part of the larger “40 Years of Greatness” campaign, which kicked off in December 2024. From Luka Dončić and Jalen Hurts–driven ads to activations like the Jordan Fam Fest at All-Star Weekend, the brand has focused on blending nostalgic storytelling with forward momentum. The campaign highlights product drops like the AJ40 and the re-release of the Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard,” launching August 23. With music, celebrity guests, DJ battles, and global hoopers competing on one stage, The One is where sport, culture, and style collide under the Jumpman—ushering in not just a champion, but a bold new era for Jordan Brand.