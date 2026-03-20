What Is Jordan Clarkson’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Not many Filipinos make it to the NBA. That has not been the case for New York Knicks veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, who, in his 11 years in the league, has made a fortune off lucrative deals. Since joining the league as a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, he has steadily increased his value on and off the court, with a move to the Big Apple increasing his national profile.

On the court, he is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. With the increased attention, fans want to know just how much the former Utah Jazz star has earned so far in his career. That increased attention has put a spotlight on his career earnings, revealing a financial journey as impressive as his on-court career.

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What is Jordan Clarkson’s Net Worth 2026?

Jordan has built an estimated net worth of $25-45 million, driven by his impressive NBA career earnings totaling around $190 million to date, according to Spotrac.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Furthermore, he inked a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Knicks in 2025, earning about $2.3 million in the 2025-26 season.​

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Jordan Clarkson’s Contract Breakdown and Salary

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Clarkson signed a one-year contract with New York as a free agent ahead of the current season. His salary includes about $3.6 million in guaranteed compensation. He will be an unrestricted free agent the following season.

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What is Jordan Clarkson’s Salary?

Although the amount is quite insignificant compared to what teammate Jalen Brunson earns, $37.95 million for the 2025-26 season, he’s enjoying his role and status as a veteran in the league. Clarkson took a pay cut to join the Knicks and has gone on to play a reduced role, averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Here’s a look at an annual breakdown of his salary since arriving in the league.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses LA Lakers 2014 $507,336 N/A LA Lakers 2015 $845,059 N/A LA Lakers 2016 $12,500,000 N/A Cleveland Cavaliers/ LA Lakers 2017 $4,115,466 $7,447,034 $7,447,034 N/A Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 $12,500,00 N/A Utah Jazz/ Cleveland Cavaliers 2019 $7,050,891 $4,706,921 N/A Utah Jazz 2020 $11,500,000 N/A Utah Jazz 2021 $12,420,000 N/A Utah Jazz 2022 $13,340,000 N/A Utah Jazz 2023 $23,487,629 N/A Utah Jazz 2024 $14,092,577 N/A New York Knicks/ Utah Jazz 2025 $3,634,153 $10,651,561 N/A

Jordan Clarkson’s Career Earnings

The 11-year-old guard has earned around $190 million in his career. His largest payout came in the 2023 season with the Utah Jazz, where he walked home with a whopping $23.5 million paycheck.

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Barring any unforeseen events, Jordan Clarkson is projected to earn well above $194.5 million by the end of his current deal. The deal was agreed after he signed a veteran minimum after his Utah Jazz buyout.

Jordan Clarkson’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

The veteran has endorsement deals with major brands such as Armani Beauty, Samsung Philippines, and LG. Clarkson reportedly earns $3-5 million annually from those deals.