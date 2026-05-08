What Is Jordan McLaughlin’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with San Antonio Spurs and Career Earnings

From going undrafted to carving out a steady NBA career, Jordan McLaughlin has quietly built both his reputation and fortune through hard work and consistency. But how much has that journey actually earned him over the years? A closer look at Jordan McLaughlin’s net worth reveals the contracts, career milestones, and smart financial growth that have fueled his rise in professional basketball.

What is Jordan McLaughlin’s Net Worth?

Jordan McLaughlin’s net worth is estimated at $6-$7 million as of 2026. Most of his wealth comes from his NBA contracts, bonuses, and professional basketball earnings over the years.

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Even though McLaughlin was not selected in the NBA Draft, he worked his way into the league through determination and strong performances. He began his NBA journey with the Minnesota Timberwolves before later playing for the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs. His steady rise in the league helped him secure several contracts that significantly boosted his income.

According to Spotrac, McLaughlin has earned nearly $12 million in career NBA salary earnings through 2025 and 2026. In 2025, he signed a one-year contract with the Spurs worth around $2.87 million.

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Apart from his NBA salary, players like McLaughlin can also earn additional money through endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, and investments. While he may not have the massive endorsement deals of superstar NBA players, his long-term presence in the league has helped him build solid financial stability.

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Jordan McLaughlin’s Contract Breakdown

Jordan McLaughlin is currently playing under a one-year, fully guaranteed contract worth around $2.87 million with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2025-26 NBA season. While he may not always grab headlines, McLaughlin has quietly built a solid NBA career through consistency and hard work.

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Over the past five years, his contracts have steadily reflected his value as a reliable backup point guard. He previously signed a three-year, $6.48 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2021 to 2024 before moving to the Sacramento Kings on a one-year, roughly $2.42 million contract for the 2024-25 season.

Now with the Spurs, McLaughlin continues to earn opportunities thanks to his playmaking and veteran presence. So far, he has earned over $12 million in NBA salary. Looking ahead, if he continues delivering dependable minutes off the bench, he could realistically secure more short-term contracts in the $3-5 million range over the next few seasons.

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Jordan McLaughlin’s Salary

Jordan McLaughlin is earning a base salary of approximately $2.87 million for the 2025-26 NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs. The deal is fully guaranteed and marks another steady paycheck for the veteran guard, who has quietly built a reliable NBA career despite going undrafted.

Over the years, McLaughlin has increased his earnings through short-term NBA contracts and performance-based opportunities. While he does not receive superstar-level bonuses, some reports suggest he received performance-based incentives during his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, exact bonus figures were not publicly detailed.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 $2,000,000 – Minnesota Timberwolves 2022 $2,160,000 – Minnesota Timberwolves 2023 $2,320,000 – Sacramento Kings 2024 $2,425,403 – San Antonio Spurs 2025 $2,874,436 –

Even though McLaughlin mainly plays a backup role, his consistency, basketball IQ, and dependable performances have helped him stay valuable across multiple NBA teams.

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Jordan McLaughlin’s Career Earnings

Jordan McLaughlin has quietly built an impressive financial journey in the NBA, especially for a player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Since beginning his professional career in 2018, McLaughlin has earned an estimated $12.09 million USD in NBA salary through contracts with teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs.

His NBA earnings started modestly with two-way and minimum contracts during his early years in Minnesota. However, his steady performances as a reliable backup point guard helped him secure a bigger three-year deal worth about $6.48 million with the Timberwolves in 2021. That contract marked a major turning point in his career earnings.

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After his stint in Minnesota, McLaughlin signed a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings for the 2024-25 season worth roughly $2.42 million. He later joined the San Antonio Spurs on another one-year fully guaranteed contract valued at approximately $2.87 million for the 2025-26 season.

While he may not be among the NBA’s highest-paid stars, McLaughlin’s career earnings reflect consistency, perseverance, and smart career growth in the league.

Jordan McLaughlin’s College and Professional Career

Jordan McLaughlin began building his basketball reputation during his college years at the University of Southern California (USC), where he played from 2014 to 2018. Known for his leadership and playmaking skills, McLaughlin became one of the Pac-12’s top guards. He earned multiple All-Pac-12 honors during his career and finished second on USC’s all-time assists list with 738 career assists. He also helped the Trojans reach multiple NCAA Tournaments, including a strong 2017 run where USC advanced to the second round.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, McLaughlin worked his way through the NBA G League before earning a chance with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His hustle, passing ability, and smart decision-making quickly made him a dependable backup point guard.

McLaughlin later had stints with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, continuing to prove his value as a reliable veteran presence. His journey from an undrafted player to a long-term NBA contributor highlights his determination and consistency.

Jordan McLaughlin’s Brand Endorsements

Jordan McLaughlin may not have a massive endorsement portfolio like that of NBA superstars, but he has steadily built partnerships with lifestyle and sports brands throughout his professional career. As his NBA profile grew, companies began associating with his image as a hardworking and dependable athlete. Most of his known endorsements are tied to sports performance, recovery, and personal branding.

One of McLaughlin’s notable partnerships is with Pedialyte, a hydration-focused brand that has also worked with several professional athletes. Reports also show that he partnered with Blumaka, a footwear and insole company, in 2025. In addition, McLaughlin launched his own apparel-focused venture, Jordan McLaughlin Brand, in 2024. While exact financial details of these deals remain private, they reflect his growing off-court presence.

Brands Signing Year Pedialyte April, 2024 Blumaka February, 2025 Jordan McLaughlin Brand January, 2024

Currently, there are no officially verified reports of McLaughlin signing long-term endorsement contracts with major brands like Nike, Adidas, or Puma. Most publicly available endorsement information comes from athlete marketing databases and partnership tracking sites.

Jordan McLaughlin’s House and Cars

There is very limited publicly verified information about Jordan McLaughlin’s personal assets, including his cars or real estate properties. Unlike many NBA stars who frequently showcase luxury lifestyles on social media, McLaughlin has kept most of his personal life private.

As of 2026, there are no confirmed public reports of him owning a luxury mansion, multimillion-dollar estate, or a high-profile real estate portfolio. Similarly, details about his car collection have not been officially disclosed. Because of this, there is no verified evidence linking him to luxury vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, or Rolls-Royces.

However, given his NBA career earnings of over $12 million, it is likely that McLaughlin enjoys a comfortable lifestyle and privately owns personal property and vehicles. Still, no reliable sources have publicly confirmed specific homes, estates, or luxury cars tied to him.

Many professional athletes choose to keep these details out of public view for privacy and security reasons, and McLaughlin appears to fall into that category. Jordan McLaughlin may not always dominate headlines, but his journey proves that consistency and determination can build a lasting NBA career.

From earning every opportunity on the court to steadily growing Jordan McLaughlin’s net worth, his story is all about perseverance paying off. And with his career still moving forward, his next chapter could be even bigger than expected.