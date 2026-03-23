What Is Julian Champagnie’s Net Worth in 2026? Spurs Contract, Salary & Career Earnings Explained

Victor Wembanyama has marked a pivotal shift for the San Antonio Spurs. They are formidable once again. But the puzzle isn’t complete without the Spurs’ depth. Julian Champagnie has quickly become a major contributor for the Spurs this season. However, the breakout star’s journey wasn’t like that of some of his fellow teammates. Champagnie didn’t have the plaudits or the hype like Wemby or De’Aaron Fox.

The Spurs wing had to strive before becoming a ferocious shooting weapon for the Spurs. Today, we’ll explore Champagnie’s journey, from a two-way player with an uncertain future to becoming an indispensable rock for the Spurs.

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What is Julian Champagnie’s net worth?

According to the latest reports, Julian Champagnie’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. His primary source of income is playing in the NBA for the Spurs. After delighting the front office during his two-way stint with the club, Champagnie signed a four-year extension with the Spurs. It has set him up for a steady future as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Julian Champagnie salary and contract breakdown

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Julian Champagnie first signed with the Spurs during the 2022-23 season. As a rookie, he was on a two-way deal. It took 15 games for him to convince the front office. The Spurs signed the 24-year-old to a four-year, $12 million extension in the summer. The final year of his contract (2026-27) is a team option, after which Champagnie can test free agency.

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 $3,000,000 – San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 $3,000,000 – San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $3,000,000 – San Antonio Spurs 2026-27 $3,000,000 –

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Julian Champagnie career earnings

Julian Champagnie has earned $9,212,373 from his time in the NBA. The additional income came from the Spurs’ progress in the In-Season Tournament knockout rounds this season.

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Imago Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A look at Julian Champagnie’s college and professional career

Hailing from Brooklyn, Julian Champagnie attended St. John’s University, where he played three years of college basketball. His rise was meteoric. As a freshman, Champagnie averaged 9.9 points in 32 games. The jump in his final two seasons provided a glimpse of the talent he could be.

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The now Spurs guard averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds as a sophomore. He was the second leading scorer in the Big East, earning him All-Big East honors. He would repeat that feat as a junior, showing off his sweet outside shot. Julian Champagnie shot close to 345 from beyond the arc during his collegiate career.

Despite his impressive numbers and readiness, the 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. He signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was waived in the same season after making just two appearances for Philly. The Spurs picked him up from the market and instantly plugged him into their system. Champagnie averaged 11 points as a rookie, earning him the four-year extension.

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Since then, he’s made huge strides in his NBA career. This season, Julian Champagnie has produced some awe-inspiring performances for the Spurs. In a regular-season game against the Knicks, Champagnie produced a career-high 36 points, hitting 11 of his 17 three-pointers. He’s also made five or more threes in eleven games this season.

The 24-year-old forward is one of the most productive bench scorers this season, averaging 11.2 points and a career-high 5.7 rebounds per game.

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Julian Champagnie brand endorsements

The Spurs forward doesn’t have any brand endorsement deals yet. According to Kickstats, Champagnie has played all of his NBA games in Nike sneakers, suggesting he could have a shoe deal with the swoosh.