What Is Keldon Johnson’s Net Worth in 2026? Spurs Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Keldon Johnson’s rise in the NBA hasn’t followed the loud, headline-grabbing script, but that’s exactly what makes his financial story so compelling. From a late first-round pick to a cornerstone piece for the San Antonio Spurs, Johnson has quietly built both his reputation and his earnings through consistency, grit, and steady improvement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now in 2026, the conversation around Johnson isn’t just about his impact on the court, but about how that growth has translated into real money. With a long-term Spurs contract in place, increasing annual salaries, and growing career earnings, his net worth reflects a player who has turned potential into tangible value.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Keldon Johnson’s Net Worth?

Keldon Johnson’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $10 million. That’s the headline, but the real story lies in how that number is built. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his NBA earnings, particularly the four-year contract extension he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022, valued at roughly $74–80 million.

His primary income stream remains his salary, which now pays him in the $17–20 million range annually. While endorsements may contribute on the side, Johnson’s financial growth is largely tied to his guaranteed contract and steady rise within the league rather than major off-court business ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) addresses the crowd in front of forwards Carter Bryant (11), Victor Wembanyama (1), and guard Devin Vassell (24) after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson Salary & Contract Breakdown

Let’s talk specifics. In the summer of 2022, the San Antonio Spurs identified Keldon Johnson as a key part of their young core and signed him to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract extension worth roughly $74 million. In practical terms, that means the entire amount is locked in regardless of performance or role.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2025–26 season, Johnson is earning about $17.5 million in base salary. Notably, the deal is structured as a descending contract, with his salary decreasing each year. This kind of structure gives the Spurs added salary cap flexibility over time, an important advantage as the team continues to build around rising stars like Victor Wembanyama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2022–23 ~$3.87M — San Antonio Spurs 2023–24 ~$20.0M — San Antonio Spurs 2024–25 ~$19.0M — San Antonio Spurs 2025–26 ~$17.5M — San Antonio Spurs 2026–27 ~$17.5M —

Keldon Johnson’s Career Earnings

Since entering the league as the 29th overall pick in 2019, Keldon Johnson has steadily built his financial profile through consistent production and a well-timed extension. According to Spotrac, his total career earnings to date are estimated at $65–67 million, combining his rookie-scale contract and his current deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that figure is only going up. By the end of the 2026–27 season, Johnson’s total career salary is projected to reach roughly $84 million. Considering he entered the league earning just over $1.8 million as a rookie, it marks a massive jump for a player selected outside the lottery, proof of how quickly value can change in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Look at Keldon Johnson’s College and Professional Career

Before he was “Big Body” in San Antonio, Keldon Johnson made his mark as a Wildcat. He spent one season at the University of Kentucky under John Calipari, averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 46% from the field. A five-star recruit, he proved early that his physical, high-motor style translated against top competition.

Selected 29th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Johnson entered a locker room that still featured veterans like DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. His development wasn’t instant; he spent much of his rookie season refining his game in the G League, but his growth was steady.

ADVERTISEMENT

By his third season, Johnson had emerged as a key scorer and full-time starter, becoming an important piece in San Antonio’s rebuild. Having spent his entire NBA career with the Spurs, he has been part of the franchise’s transition from its veteran core to a new era led by Victor Wembanyama.

Keldon Johnson’s Brand Endorsements

Keldon Johnson’s off-court portfolio includes a partnership with Qiaodan Sports (QD Sports), where he has reportedly taken on an expanded creative role as part of his endorsement deal. While some reports have referred to this as a “Chief Creative Officer”-type position, it is best understood as a branding and collaboration role rather than a traditional executive title. As part of this, he focuses on product design and branding for their basketball division

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of arrangement highlights a growing trend of athletes being more involved in product storytelling and design, even if they are not formally running operations behind the scenes.

Beyond international partnerships, Johnson has also worked with lifestyle brands, including San Antonio-based Glowers. The smoothie and juice brand has featured Johnson in its social media campaigns, reflecting his connection to the city and its community.