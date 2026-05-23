What Is Keon Ellis’ Net Worth in 2026? Cleveland Cavaliers Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

From going undrafted to becoming one of the NBA’s most talked-about rising guards, Keon Ellis has quietly built an impressive journey both on and off the court. But what really stands out is how fast Keon Ellis’ net worth has grown alongside his career. From two-way contracts to guaranteed NBA money, his story is packed with hustle, setbacks, and breakthrough moments. Here’s a closer look at how Ellis turned patience and persistence into a growing basketball fortune.

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What is Keon Ellis’ Net Worth?

Keon Ellis’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $2.5 million. Most of his wealth comes from his NBA contracts, with additional earnings likely coming from performance bonuses, sponsorships, and endorsement opportunities.

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Ellis began earning as a professional after signing a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, then landed a three-year NBA contract worth over $5.1 million. His career earnings have already crossed $5 million by 2026, including guaranteed salary payments and contract incentives.

While Ellis is not yet among the NBA’s highest-paid stars, his growing reputation as a reliable defensive guard and three-point shooter has significantly increased his market value. Reports in 2025 and 2026 also linked several teams to trade interest in him, showing how valuable he has become around the league.

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Keon Ellis’ Salary & Contract Breakdown

Keon Ellis is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded from the Sacramento Kings during the 2025-26 season. He is in the final year of a three-year contract originally signed with Sacramento in February 2024. The deal is worth approximately $5.1 million, with an average annual salary of about $1.7 million.

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Ellis will earn roughly $2.3 million during the 2025-26 NBA season, and his contract became fully guaranteed in January 2026. Most of his income comes from NBA salary payments, while bonuses and endorsement earnings remain relatively modest compared to superstar-level players.

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Team Year Salary Bonuses Sacramento Kings 2023-24 $683,430 – Sacramento Kings 2024-25 $2,120,693 – Sacramento Kings 2025-26 $2,301,587 –

Keon Ellis’ Career Earnings

Keon Ellis has earned an estimated $5.1 million USD across his NBA career as of 2026. His earnings mainly come from NBA salaries, after beginning his journey with the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract and later securing a standard multi-year deal.

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Ellis earned roughly $683,000 during the 2023-24 season after converting his two-way contract into a three-year NBA contract. His salary then jumped to over $2.1 million in 2024-25 and approximately $2.3 million in 2025-26. The steady increase reflects his rise from an undrafted player to a valuable rotational guard known for his perimeter defense and improving three-point shooting.

While endorsement details remain limited publicly, Ellis has likely added smaller sponsorship earnings alongside his NBA income. His growing reputation around the league, especially after attracting trade interest from multiple teams, could lead to bigger financial opportunities in the coming years.

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A Look at Keon Ellis’ College and Professional Career

Keon Ellis built his basketball journey through persistence rather than hype. Before reaching the NBA, Ellis played college basketball at Florida SouthWestern State College and later transferred to the University of Alabama. At Alabama, he developed into one of the SEC’s top defensive guards. During his senior season in 2021-22, Ellis averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and shot over 36% from three-point range.

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Despite his solid college performances, Ellis went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Instead of giving up, he earned opportunities through the NBA Summer League and G League, eventually signing a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings. His defensive intensity and perimeter shooting quickly helped him stand out.

In February 2024, Sacramento converted his deal into a standard three-year NBA contract. Ellis later joined the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2025-26 season. His rise from undrafted prospect to reliable NBA guard has made him one of basketball’s underrated success stories.

Keon Ellis’ Brand Endorsements

Keon Ellis is still in the early stages of building his endorsement portfolio, and as of 2026, there are no publicly confirmed major national sponsorship deals tied to him. Unlike NBA superstars who land multimillion-dollar partnerships with brands like Nike or Adidas, Ellis has mostly focused on establishing himself as a reliable NBA player first.

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However, his growing reputation as a defensive specialist and emerging rotational guard has begun to attract attention around the league. As his profile has risen with the Sacramento Kings and later the Cleveland Cavaliers, analysts expect endorsement opportunities to increase in the future.

At this stage, Ellis could primarily create future opportunities with basketball-related branding, including sports apparel, footwear, training products, and local promotional partnerships. While no signature shoe or major endorsement campaign has been officially announced, players in his position often collaborate with athletic gear companies, community programs, and regional sponsors. His strong work ethic and underdog story, especially after going undrafted in 2022, make him a marketable figure for brands looking to highlight perseverance and player development.

Keon Ellis may not be the loudest name in the NBA yet, but his journey proves that consistency and hard work still matter. From grinding through the undrafted route to building Keon Ellis’ net worth with steady NBA success, he has already come a long way. And with his role continuing to grow, this could just be the beginning of an even bigger rise both on the court and financially.