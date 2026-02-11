What is Kon Knueppel Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals And More

The Charlotte Hornets raised quite a few eyebrows when they moved quickly to draft Kon Knueppel in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft (4th overall). However, as things stand, that gamble seems to have paid off as the rookie continues to outperform expectations week in and week out in the league. As the former Duke Blue Devil continues to impress on the court, let’s take a deep dive into Kon Knueppel’s net worth, NBA rookie contract, salary earnings and current brand endorsement deals.

Kon Knueppel Net Worth 2026

On July 3, 2025, Knueppel signed a four-year rookie scale contract with the Charlotte Hornets worth an estimated $45.49 million. His guaranteed salary for his first season with the franchise is $10,015,680, per Spotrac. The 20-year-old currently averages 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists with an FG% of 48.5.

Unlike fellow rookie standout Cooper Flagg, Knueppel’s NIL earnings from his time at Duke and off-court brand endorsements have not been publicly confirmed or denied. Conservative estimates place his net worth in the region of $5-$10 million. This includes his paid partnerships and exclusive shoe brand deal with the Jordan franchise.

Kon Knueppel Contract Breakdown

Under his rookie-scale contract, Knueppel is guaranteed $20,532,240 over his first two seasons in the league. The third and fourth years of his contract are optional. But considering his performances and the current trajectory of the Hornets franchise, they could very well pick up that option heading into the 2027-28 season.

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) and guard Egor Demin (8) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He will earn a guaranteed $11,017,560 in his third year and $13,937,214 heading into the 2028-29 season.

Kon Knueppel’s Career Earnings

As of 2026, Knueppel’s career earnings include his first-year salary with the Hornets and his NIL earnings while with the Duke Blue Devils. Here’s the breakdown of both:

Team Year Salary Bonuses Duke Blue Devils 2024-2025 $663,000 NA Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 $10,015,680 NA

Before turning pro, Knueppel was already a strong NIL earner at Duke. Public estimates put his NIL value at around $663,000, ranking him roughly top‑50 nationally among college basketball players back then. He had a brand partnership with Dollar Shave Club, the men’s grooming brand. The Milwaukee-born starlet earned additional income from apparel sales with the Blue Devils, local endorsements, and contributions via Duke’s collective “The Brotherhood.”

Since making a name for himself as the 2025 NBA Summer League MVP, Knueppel has established himself as a mainstay in the Hornets’ starting five. He has been praised for his durability, missing only a single game in his rookie season.

Any long-range earnings prediction is speculative, but this kid has all the tools to succeed in the league. If Knueppel stays healthy and continues to perform at or above his rookie level (around 18-20 points per game), he will command a starting spot on the roster, which typically commands max or near‑max contracts once off the rookie scale.

If you add in endorsements, shoe deals, local and global partnerships, a best‑case scenario could easily push his total basketball‑related earnings into the mid‑nine or even low‑ten‑figure range. Of course, that totally depends on his performances, marketability, and injury track record

Kon Knueppel’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

The Knueppel family has a long history with the sport of basketball. His parents, Kon Knueppel Sr and Chari Norgaard-Knueppel, both played basketball in their college days. The pair founded the Closed Gyms league, aimed at former college basketball players in the community. Knueppel is the oldest of five boys. His siblings – Kager, Kinston, Kash and Kid – are all involved in the sport of basketball at various levels.

With the support of his family and guidance from his agent Mark Bartelstein (Priority Sports & Entertainment), Knueppel is on track to make the most of his time in the league. He already had some off-court brand deals with the likes of Dollar Shave Club and Chipotle before his NBA debut.

However, the youngster signed a brand-new shoe deal with the Jordan Brand immediately after joining the Hornets. The multi-year deal will see Knueppel wear and promote shoes and apparel with the Jumpman logo, attributed to the legendary Michael Jordan. The Jordan brand already boasts a roster of stars on its payroll, such as Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum, and of course, Luka Doncic.

While at Duke, he was also involved in paid partnerships with State Farm Insurance and Celsius Energy. At the time of writing, there are no known side ventures or business investments linked to Knueppel publicly.