What Is Kris Dunn’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Clippers Star’s Background and Religion

Kris Dunn has quietly become an important player for the LA Clippers this season. He has stood out as one of the Clippers’ best guard defenders, fitting well alongside star player Kawhi Leonard whenever coach Ty Lue puts him on the floor. His defensive performance has earned him consideration in this season’s All-NBA Defensive team, with coach Lue calling it “crazy” if he doesn’t make the cut come the end of the season.

With the increased attention, albeit for a player who is playing in his 11th season, fans are asking to know more about him. Here is the full picture of who he is and where he came from.

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Where Is Kris Dunn from and What Is His Nationality?

Dunn is American. He was born Kristofer Michael Dunn on March 18, 1994, and grew up in New London, Connecticut. The city, while not well-known among basketball circles, is a mid-sized city on Long Island Sound with a historically high poverty rate, a deep blue-collar identity, and a basketball tradition built on toughness rather than talent pipelines. It is not a place that produces many NBA players, which is part of what makes Dunn’s story worth understanding.

Imago Feb 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He has never distanced himself from where he came from. Furthermore, his charity work has consistently brought him back to the communities that shaped him. His relentless defensive energy is a direct reflection of a lesson he learned early in his career: effort is the one thing you can always control. The Clippers acquired him in a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz in July 2024.

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What Is Kris Dunn’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

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Kris Dunn is African-American. He was born to John Dunn and Audra Seldon, growing up in a family that includes two brothers, John Dunn and Rashad Pauley, and two sisters, Ashley Seldon and Ariana Seldon, per his official NBA.com and Providence College athletics bios.

He has worked with charities to help at-risk youth, where he gets to spend time with children, purchasing items for them, and staying connected to the environment he grew up in. The player he chose as his favorite athlete growing up, per the Providence bio, was Rajon Rondo, another point guard whose reputation was built on defensive IQ and court vision rather than scoring.

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Which High School & College Did Kris Dunn Attend?

Dunn attended New London High School. There, he became one of the most decorated point guards in Connecticut high school basketball history. As a junior in 2010-11, he averaged 26.5 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals per game and led the Whalers to a perfect 27-0 record and the Connecticut Class L State Championship. His senior season produced 31.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on a 23-3 team, which earned him All-State honours for the third time in his high school career.

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Furthermore, he earned McDonald’s All-American, Jordan All-American, Parade All-American, and Gatorade Connecticut Player of the Year recognition, and received an invitation to the 2012 USA Basketball Men’s U18 training camp. ESPN ranked him the No. 2 point guard and No. 23 overall prospect in his class. He played AAU basketball for the Connecticut Basketball Club and chose Providence College over a range of other suitors.

At Providence, Dunn played four seasons for head coach Ed Cooley. Sadly, injuries limited him significantly in his early years, where he eventually redshirted his first season with a shoulder injury, and a second shoulder injury cut short his first active campaign. What followed was one of the most decorated individual runs in BIG EAST history. In his junior season, he won BIG EAST Player of the Year and BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year for the first time. His senior year was his statement as he won both awards again, added First Team All-BIG EAST and consensus Second Team All-American honours across the AP, CBS Sports, NABC, USBWA, and Sports Illustrated, and took home the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation’s best collegiate point guard. He left Providence with his degree in hand before the 2016 draft.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him fifth overall on June 23, 2016. Over the next decade, Dunn played for six NBA franchises, from the Timberwolves to the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and now the Clippers. He has averaged 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game across his career, while building a reputation as one of the league’s most reliable perimeter defenders, with at least one steal for the Clippers in the 2025-26 season.

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What Religion Does Kris Dunn Follow?

Kris Dunn has not publicly disclosed his religion. Across a decade in the NBA, through social media, interviews, and public appearances, he has made no confirmed statement about a specific faith or religious affiliation.

That absence of disclosure fits the player. Dunn is one of the more private figures in the league, and as a player who grew up in New London, fought back from ankle surgery and G League exile, and carved out ten years in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, he does not need a public faith statement to communicate what he stands for, as his body of work speaks clearly enough.