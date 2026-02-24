What is Kristaps Porzingis’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Golden State Warriors and Career Earnings

Feb 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porziņġis (7) comes in as a substitute against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors stunned the league when they traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for NBA veteran Kristaps Porzingis on trade deadline day in February. The Latvian started in just 12 games for the Hawks before joining the Dubs, who are pushing hard for a playoff spot in April. Porzingis has spent more than a decade in the American basketball league, playing for six organizations and winning the NBA Championship in 2024 with the Boston Celtics. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Kristaps Porzingis’ net worth in 2026, his NBA contract with the Warriors, career salary earnings, and top brand endorsement deals.

What is Kristaps Porzingis’ Net Worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kristaps Porzingis net worth is placed at $30 million. The European has been in the league since he was 20. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2015 (4th overall). Since then, Porzingis has gone on to establish himself as a unique hooper who offers elite rim protection as a center but also provides a significant scoring threat, earning himself the nickname ‘The Unicorn’.

The $30 million net worth is likely outdated, considering the career earnings of Porzingis. In 2026, as per Spotrac, conservative estimates place his overall career earnings at $235,247,782. This brings his net worth to anywhere between $100-$110 million. During his time in New York, Porzingis signed multiple endorsement deals with Adidas, BodyArmor and Delta Airlines, among others. Over the course of his career, Porzingis became one of the NBA’s most marketable players.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Contract Breakdown

Porzingis’ first rookie contract with the Knicks saw him take home a total of $16,397,022 between 2015-18. Following that, he spent around four-and-a-half years with the Dallas Mavericks, earning a total of $78,219,060. He was traded to the Washington Wizards midway through the 2021-22 season.

Porzingis banked $44,565,500 while playing in the national capital before joining the Boston Celtics in 2023. He went on to win his first and only Championship ring with the Boston-based organization while being paid $65,334,493 across two seasons. Porzingis joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2025 and was paid a total of $19,074,853 before he was traded to the Dubs, where he stands to earn a total of $11,656,854 in 2026.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Career Earnings

Team Year Salary Bonuses New York Knicks 2015-16 $4,131,720 NA New York Knicks 2016-17 $4,317,720 NA New York Knicks 2017-18 $4,503,600 NA Dallas Mavericks 2018-19 $2,253,072 – Active $3,443,982 – Retained NA Dallas Mavericks 2019-20 $25,579,688 NA Dallas Mavericks 2020-21 $29,467,800 NA Dallas Mavericks/Washington Wizards 2021-22 $10,732,100 – Active $20,918,500 – Retained NA Washington Wizards 2022-23 $33,833,400 NA Boston Celtics 2023-24 $36,016,200 $50,000 NBA Cup Boston Celtics 2024-25 $29,268,293 NA Atlanta Hawks/Golden State Warriors 2025-26 $11,656,854 – Active $19,074,853 – Retained NA

Kristaps Porzingis’ College and Professional Career

Porzingis spent his childhood years playing basketball in Europe. Following in his parents’ footsteps, he started playing basketball at the tender age of six in his hometown of Liepāja until he was 15. He was called for a tryout at Baloncesto Sevilla, a club that competes in Liga ACB in Spain. He made his senior debut in 2012, playing for three seasons in Europe and earning the EuroCup Rising Star title in 2015.

As mentioned earlier, he was drafted by the Knicks later that year, where he grew steadily into one of the most promising foreign talents in the league. He earned his biggest contract during his next stint in the league while playing for the Mavs between 2018-21.

Following that, he was traded to the Wizards mid-season. In 82 games with Washington, he averaged 22.9 points, 2.5 APG and 8.5 RPG. Porzingis joined the Celtics in the summer of 2023 as part of a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyus Jones to Washington.

He enjoyed playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, helping the Celtics win the NBA Championship in his first season with Boston.

“We had our time there and enjoyed every moment of it. At the end we accomplished the big objective. It’s an iconic franchise, so it’ll always be in my memory as a special time,” Porzingis said in an earlier interview.

The Center was once again part of a three-team trade between the Celtics, the Hawks, and the Brooklyn Nets, also involving Georges Niang, Terrance Mann and Drake Powell. He played 17 games in Atlanta, averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 total rebounds before joining GSW on February 5, 2025.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Brand Endorsements

Since arriving in the league a little more than a decade ago, Porzingis has made numerous endorsement deals to boost his brand image. His European roots made him a highly marketable figure and a huge ambassador for the league on foreign soil. He was offered a landmark seven-year deal in 2016 to wear Adidas products, with significant bonuses.

He signed deals with BodyArmor, Delta Air Lines, Zing Bars and Shifman Mattress over the course of his career in the league. BodyArmor is also endorsed by the likes of James Harden, Klay Thompson and Kobe Bryant. Porzingis also has a high demand in the collectibles market, where his autographed cards have sold for at least $300.