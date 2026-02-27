What is Kyle Anderson’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Memphis Grizzlies and Career Earnings

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (5) waits to re-enter the game during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

NBA journeyman Kyle Anderson started the 2025 season with the Utah Jazz. But he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on trade deadline day in February 2026 in an eight-player blockbuster deal that included superstar Jaren Jackson Jr. Anderson has been in the league for more than a decade now and has made a name for himself as a seasoned veteran. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Kyle Anderson’s net worth in 2026, his NBA contract with the Grizzlies, NBA career salary earnings, his brand endorsement deals, and his real estate and car collection.

What is Kyle Anderson’s Net Worth?

According to Spotrac, Anderson has made more than $50 million over his NBA career. There is no official confirmation of his net worth, but based on his career earnings and multi-million-dollar contracts, conservative estimates place it between $10 and $15 million.

The experienced power forward last played for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies earlier this month. Following his arrival from Utah, Anderson played in just three games for the Grizzlies (his second stint with the franchise). His contract was bought out, and he was waived from the roster following the arrival of fellow veteran Taj Gibson.

Kyle Anderson’s Contract Breakdown/What is Kyle Anderson’s Salary?

Before his exit from Memphis, Anderson was on a contract that would see him earn $9,219,512 over the course of the 2025-26 season. Following being waived off the roster, Anderson is now a free agent. He publicly expressed his desire to play alongside Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves for the latter half of the season.

Kyle Anderson’s Career Earnings

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2014-15 $1,093,680 NA San Antonio Spurs 2015-16 $1,142,880 NA San Antonio Spurs 2016-17 $1,192,080 NA San Antonio Spurs 2017-18 $2,151,704 NA Memphis Grizzlies 2018-19 $8,641,000 NA Memphis Grizzlies 2019-20 $8,505,984 NA Memphis Grizzlies 2020-21 $9,505,100 NA Memphis Grizzlies 2021-22 $9,937,150 NA Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 $8,780,488 NA Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 $9,219,512 NA Golden State Warriors/Miami Heat 2024-25 $8,780,488 NA Utah Jazz/Memphis Grizzlies (Waived) 2025-26 $9,219,512 NA

A Look at Kyle Anderson’s College and Professional Career

Nicknamed ‘Slo-Mo’, Kyle Anderson committed to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to play Division I basketball for the Bruins in 2011. He had offers from Seton Hall, St. John’s, Florida, and Georgetown, but chose UCLA due to the influence of coach Ben Howland. Anderson featured primarily as a power forward, averaging 9.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 3.5 APG for the Bruins.

He considered declaring himself for the 2013 NBA draft but opted against that at the last moment. He returned to UCLA in 2013 and truly elevated his game in his sophomore season. Anderson averaged 14.6 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 6.5 APG across 36 games. He earned multiple individual accolades along the way, including team MVP.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) controls the ball against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft (30th overall). He spent four seasons with the Spurs before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018. The former UCLA man averaged 8.5 PPG and 5.2 RPG across 151 games in Memphis.

He joined the Timberwolves for two seasons (2022-24), following short stints with the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat. He played for the Jazz this season before being offloaded to Memphis. The 32-year-old remains a free agent following the termination of his contract.

A look at Kyle Anderson’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Anderson is a shrewd businessman with multiple brand endorsements since making his NBA debut in 2014. He has partnered with companies that share his interests and principles.

He’s endorsed footwear and beverage brands like Nike, BodyArmor, and Essentia Water. The latter also boasts the likes of Jimmy Butler, Stephon Gilmore, and Anthony Rizzo on its payroll. Anderson is also known to dabble in real estate investments, but the exact details of these deals remain undisclosed.

Kyle Anderson’s House and Cars

As mentioned earlier, Anderson is a keen investor in real estate. He started quite early in his NBA career. While playing in Memphis, he purchased a 12,475-square-foot mansion in Eads, Tennessee, for a reported $2.31 million.

The property, located on Mountain Brook Cove, is a total of 6.45 acres and was also previously owned by former NBA players Monta Ellis and Lorenzen Wright. Anderson, who has Chinese ancestry, owns multiple luxury cars, but the details of his car collection remain private.