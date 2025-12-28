What Is Kyshawn George’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Everything You Need to Know

From the foot of the Swiss Alps to the bright lights of the NBA, Kyshawn George’s journey stands out as one of the league’s most unique paths. Born on December 12, 2003, in Aigle, Switzerland, and raised in nearby Monthey, the young forward embodies a rare blend of nationalities – Swiss by birth and upbringing, with strong Canadian roots through his father, Deon George, a former professional basketball player from Montreal who competed in Switzerland’s leagues.

This dual heritage has shaped George’s international perspective, from competing in Swiss youth championships to honing his skills in France during high school at Lycee Emiland Gauthey in Chalon-sur-Saône, before crossing the Atlantic for college at the University of Miami.

Despite the Washington Wizards’ challenges this season – sitting at 6-23 and near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, George has emerged as a bright spot in their rebuild. The second-year pro recently delivered a standout Christmas Day performance against the Toronto Raptors, dropping a team-high 23 points (with 18 in the first half), six rebounds, and three assists in a commanding 138-117 victory at Capital One Arena.

Beyond his impact on the court, understanding who George is off it – his roots, culture, and beliefs – adds even more depth to his story. Let’s take a closer look at his background, including his nationality, ethnicity and religion.

Where is Kyshawn George from, and What is Kyshawn George’s Ethnicity?

Kyshawn George has had a remarkable journey to the NBA, as he was born in the town of Aigle in southwestern Switzerland, on the eastern edge of the Rhone valley at the foot of the Swiss Alps. George was born on December 12, 2003, to Deon and Sophie George.

The 22-year-old forward started his career at Monthey in Switzerland, and he was gifted since childhood as he guided his team to the 2016 Swiss U-16 title. However, he then moved to France for further development, and there he committed to French club Elan Chalon.

He spent four years there honing his skills. George played through various age groups at Elan Chalon, starting from the U-18 team to the U-21s. He eventually made it to the senior team before moving to the USA.

The journeyman started playing college basketball in the USA in April 2023, when he committed to the Miami Hurricanes. George began his freshman year as a rotation piece and went on to start 16 of 31 games for Miami. His impressive performances helped him become a potential candidate for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Swiss-Canadian baller was selected 24th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft before being traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 26th and 51st picks. He later signed a contract with the Washington Wizards and hasn’t looked back since then.

Kyshawn George reflects a Swiss-Canadian background, shaped by his Canadian father Deon and Swiss-born mother Sophie, blending cultures from his upbringing across Switzerland, France, and the U.S.

What is Kyshawn George’s religion?

The Swiss-Canadian star lets his play on the court do the talking while keeping his personal life private, with no public information about his faith or religion. He holds Canadian citizenship through his father despite being born in Switzerland. Deon introduced Kyshawn to basketball and served as his first coach.

What is Kyshawn George’s Nationality?

Kyshawn George holds dual Swiss-Canadian citizenship, born and raised in Switzerland to a Canadian father and Swiss mother. He represented Canada at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists en route to All-Star First Team honors.

Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena.

He played a big role in helping Canada finish fourth after they lost the semifinals to Argentina and the third-place playoff against the USA.

George has all-around abilities, and he could be an asset for Canadian Basketball in the upcoming years alongside stalwarts like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and others.

Overall, Kyshawn has a bright future as part of the Washington Wizards’ young core amid their rebuild.