What Is Kyshawn George’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Kyshawn George is fast developing into one of the NBA’s most exciting young players. The Washington Wizards’ forward, who hails from Canada, has demonstrated considerable promise with his playmaking and versatile scoring abilities. However, his journey from the south of the Alps to the NBA is an inspiring tale of determination, grit, and supreme work ethic.

Buoyed by his father, Deon George, a former basketball player in the Swiss League, the youngster fell in love with the sport. He showed impressive skills right in his formative years when he helped the Switzerland U16 team to the national championship in 2016. George moved to France’s Élan Chalon to hone his skills in a much tougher environment, then eventually moved to the USA and joined the Miami Hurricanes to play at the collegiate level.

He made it to the NBA when he was selected as the 24th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Washington Wizards. He hasn’t looked back since then, gradually honing his skills in a struggling team while also improving his net worth.

Kyshawn George’s net worth 2025

Kyshawn George has already made the right moves for the Wizards this season and has also become a part of their young core, around whom they will look to build a successful roster. With this, George’s net worth at the point of writing is around $5-7 million, and with age and potential on his side, it will only grow from here for the 22-year-old.

Kyshawn George’s contract breakdown

George has signed a four-year contract with the Washington Wizards worth $14.34 million. He is expected to earn around $2.97 million in salary this season, a consistent growth from last year. In his third year of contract, George will bag $3.11 million in salary, while in his final year, he will earn the remaining $5.44 million.

The Wizards will have a team option for the final two years of his contract as they expect George to develop into a potential wing option.

What is Kyshawn George’s salary?

It is an ideal contract for a rookie who can establish himself while earning a decent amount before securing those bumper multi-million dollar contracts, once his developmental phase is over.

Team Year Salary Bonus Washington Wizards 2024-25 $2,825,520 – Washington Wizards 2025-26 $2,966,760 – Washington Wizards 2026-27 $3,108,000 – Washington Wizards 2027-28 $5,435,892 –

Kyshawn George’s career earnings

The Canadian national basketball player, who was born and raised in Switzerland, has recorded career earnings of $5.8 million, most of which comes from his NBA salary across two seasons with the Wizards.

This is just the start for the guard, who can also double up as a small forward, highlighting his utility as a youngster for the Wizards. He is averaging 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game across 27 contests this season. These are encouraging numbers for a young player.

Jan 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to dunk an alley cop pass from Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena.

He proved his worth in March when he became the fastest player in Washington Wizards history to record 100 three-pointers. He reached the milestone in only 59 games, breaking the previous record of Bradley Beal.

Kyshawn George’s brand deals and endorsements

Kyshawn George is at a very nascent stage in his professional career, and if he keeps up his performances, a lot more brands will be going his way. For now, the 22-year-old is allegedly associated with Nike for his kicks. He wore the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 model last season, whereas he has shifted to Nike Ja 2 sneakers for the 2025-26 campaign.

George has been seen in other Nike shoes as well, including the Nike Sabrina 1 and 2, indicating a collaboration, just like many other NBA players.

Other than that, his jerseys and apparel are sold through the official NBA store and other retailers like the 500level.