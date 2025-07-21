What is Liam McNeeley’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract Breakdown, Salary, and Earnings with the Hornets

Liam McNeeley will miss the Hornets’ Summer League finale against the Kings, marking his fourth straight absence with Achilles tendinitis. Before the injury, McNeeley showed real promise in Las Vegas, flashing shot-making and two-way upside that caught scouts’ attention. But missing four games with a nagging Achilles issue has raised red flags among Hornets fans already anxious about rookie durability.

Liam McNeeley, the UConn standout, was selected 29th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets via a reported Suns trade. That makes him just the third Husky to go one-and-done, straight from Storrs to the NBA after his freshman year. Now that the draft buzz has cooled, fans are shifting focus to McNeeley’s rookie contract and what it means financially.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Liam McNeeley’s NBA Salary in 2025?

Liam McNeeley’s NBA journey is off to a promising, if slightly bumpy, start. UConn coach Dan Hurley summed it up best before the draft: “He’s got a lot of traits, no matter where he got picked, that are going to translate to the NBA, both skill-wise and character. I think the guy’s going to have a hell of a career.” Liam backed that up in the Summer League, averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4 assists in just two games. He showed poise, versatility, and flashes of star potential, until the Achilles issue sidelined him.

AD

Liam McNeeley is set to earn $2,763,960 in base salary for the 2025-26 NBA season with the Charlotte Hornets. His cap hit and dead cap value also match that exact figure, reflecting the standard structure of a rookie-scale contract for a late first-round pick. The Hornets are banking on that investment paying off, and it absolutely can.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton Feb 11, 2025 Omaha, Nebraska, USA Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley 30 celebrates a basket against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Omaha CHI Health Center Omaha Nebraska USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBranscombex 20250211_tbs_bc7_312

If McNeeley bounces back quickly from his Achilles issue and finds his rhythm again, Charlotte will have a valuable two-way contributor on its hands. With a young core still in development, the Hornets will need his size, IQ, and floor-spacing ability once the regular season tips off. And Josh Green will be waiting for Liam to bring stability on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the Terms of Liam McNeeley’s Contract With the Hornets?

Liam McNeeley signed a four-year, $14,194,138 rookie-scale contract with the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a deal that shows both promise and flexibility. The said contract includes $5,666,040 guaranteed at signing, with an average annual salary of $3,548,535. As for the 2025-26 season, Liam will earn a base salary of $2,763,960, which also matches his cap hit and dead cap value.

The Hornets used the rookie-scale exception to complete the deal, locking in a player they believe can grow into a long-term asset. Club options for both the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons give Charlotte control if Liam continues to develop. So, there is no doubt that it’s a smart move which is well-structured, affordable, and loaded with upside.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Liam McNeeley’s Projected Net Worth in 2025?

Liam McNeeley may be a newcomer to the NBA, but he’s already building real financial momentum. With over $5.6 million in guaranteed salary from his rookie deal, he’s off to a strong start. When you factor in potential endorsements, appearances, and his signing bonus. McNeeley’s projected net worth by the end of 2025 could land between $2–3 million.

And that figure circulates spending, taxes, and the fact that much of his salary is structured over four years. Still, if he performs well. And the Charlotte Hornets pick up his club options, his future earnings and net worth could rise quickly.