What Is Lindy Waters III’s Net Worth in 2026? San Antonio Spurs Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Lindy Waters III has carved out a solid role in the NBA as a reliable shooting guard known for his ability to knock down deep shots. After starting his journey as an undrafted player, he worked his way through the G League and several short-term deals to become a key depth piece for teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and now the San Antonio Spurs. His story is one of perseverance, proving that hard work can lead to a long-lasting career in the big leagues.

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In San Antonio, Lindy provides veteran experience and steady outside shooting. He has become a respected figure in the locker room, helping the team’s younger stars find their footing. While he may not always be in the starting lineup, his readiness to perform whenever his name is called has made him a valuable asset for the Spurs.

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What is Lindy Waters III’s Net Worth?

Lindy Waters III’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $5 million. This amount comes primarily from his several years in the NBA, during which he has successfully moved from “two-way” contracts to fully guaranteed veteran deals.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 1, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

His main source of income is his NBA salary, but he also earns money through professional appearances and small-scale partnerships. Because he has managed his finances carefully while moving between different teams, he has built a strong financial foundation that reflects his status as a seasoned NBA pro.

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Lindy Waters III’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Lindy Waters III is currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year veteran contract. This deal, signed for the 2025-26 season, is worth a total of $2,461,463. This type of contract is common for reliable role players who provide specific skills like three-point shooting.

The contract is fully guaranteed for the year, meaning he will receive the full amount as long as he remains on the roster. This deal is a step up from the smaller, non-guaranteed contracts he signed early in his career. Here is the breakdown of his current pay:

Team Year Salary Bonuses San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $2,461,463 — Free Agent 2026-27 — —

Lindy Waters III’s Career Earnings

By the end of the 2026 season, Lindy Waters III’s total career earnings across his NBA journey will reach approximately $7,900,931. This total is a combination of his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his time with the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons, and his most recent season in San Antonio.

For an undrafted player, reaching nearly $8 million in earnings is a massive success. It shows that he has been able to stick in the league for five seasons, consistently finding teams that value his shooting and work ethic. All values are mentioned in USD.

A Look at Lindy Waters III’s College and Professional Career

Lindy Waters III played his college basketball at Oklahoma State University. He was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and became known for his great three-point shooting and smart defensive play. He finished his college career as one of the top shooters in school history, which helped him get noticed by professional scouts despite not being picked in the NBA Draft.

His professional journey began in the G League before the Oklahoma City Thunder signed him to a two-way contract in 2022. He spent parts of three seasons in Oklahoma City, where he proved he belonged in the NBA. Since then, he has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and the San Antonio Spurs. His ability to adapt to different systems and provide instant offense off the bench has kept him in high demand.

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Lindy Waters III’s Brand Endorsements

When it comes to brand deals, Lindy Waters III keeps things relatively simple. He does not have the massive global endorsements that superstars have, but he does work with brands that fit his lifestyle.

He has a partnership with Nike and often wears their latest sneakers during games. Additionally, because of his Native American heritage (Kiowa and Cherokee), he is a major ambassador for programs that support indigenous youth and sports. He often works with organizations that promote basketball in tribal communities, using his platform to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Lindy Waters III is a perfect example of a “grind-it-out” NBA success story. From being undrafted to earning nearly $8 million in the league, he has shown that there is always a place for a player who can shoot and play the right way. With a net worth of $5 million and a secure spot in the Spurs’ rotation, Lindy has built a career that any young athlete would be proud of.