What Is Lindy Waters III’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With San Antonio Spurs and Career Earnings

Lindy Waters III is an NBA wing known for his shooting ability, relentless energy, and hard-working mentality on the court. His journey from small-town beginnings to professional basketball has been defined by persistence, patience, and earning every opportunity through steady development. Rather than following a traditional superstar path, Waters built his career through resilience and determination, turning overlooked potential into a place on the NBA stage.

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What is Lindy Waters III’s Net Worth?

Lindy Waters III’s net worth is estimated at around $ 2.5 million. Most of his wealth comes directly from NBA contracts and yearly salaries. He is not a high-endorser star, so basketball remains his primary source of income. Early two-way contracts kept earnings modest during his first league seasons. His financial growth began improving after he secured standard NBA roster deals.

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He earns steadily as a rotation wing with shooting value. Taxes, agent fees, and living costs reduce his real take-home amount. Still, his financial path shows steady progress rather than sudden spikes in wealth.

Lindy Waters III’s Contract Breakdown

Waters currently plays on a one-year NBA deal worth about $ 2.46 million. Only 500,000 dollars of that contract is guaranteed at signing. His contract reflects a minimum-level NBA deal structure for role players. If retained, his future earnings depend on performance and team needs. By the 2026 offseason, he will become an unrestricted free agent again. Future contracts could range higher if shooting efficiency improves consistently.

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Lindy Waters III’s Salary

Waters earns roughly 2.29 million dollars for the 2025–26 season. His salary is fully aligned with a minimum NBA roster contract. Bonuses are minimal and usually tied to team or performance conditions. Most of his earnings come as guaranteed base salary payments.

NBA Team 2025–26 $2,296,274 $0 (est.)

His pay structure reflects a stable yet developing NBA role-player status.

Lindy Waters III’s Career Earnings

Lindy Waters III has earned approximately 5.4 million dollars in NBA salary. His career started with two-way contracts that paid significantly less early. Those early deals were under the Oklahoma City Thunder development system. He gradually moved into standard roster contracts as his shooting improved. His 2024–25 season with Detroit became his highest-earning year yet. Each contract step reflected growing trust in his three-point shooting ability.

Over time, his earnings increased from minimum-salary deals to multi-million-dollar contracts. His total reflects steady NBA progression rather than sudden breakout money. Future contracts could significantly further raise his lifetime earnings.

Lindy Waters III’s College and Professional Career

Waters played college basketball at Oklahoma State University. He developed into a strong perimeter shooter in college basketball. Waters went undrafted but earned a path through the G League system. He eventually signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way deal. His NBA role expanded due to consistent improvement in three-point shooting. Later, he moved between teams, including Golden State and the Detroit Pistons. His career highlights include clutch shooting stretches and reliable spacing roles.

Lindy Waters III’s Brand Endorsements

Waters does not currently hold major global endorsement contracts. His branding focus is more community and basketball-development-centered. He supports local initiatives and basketball outreach programs. Some partnerships arise from team-based or regional collaborations. His name is more associated with on-court shooting than marketing deals. He represents a growing role player profile rather than a commercial athlete star.

Local Basketball Programs Community Ongoing Regional Sports Initiatives Development 2023+

While Lindy Waters III may not yet be a major commercial face in the NBA, his reputation continues to grow through hard work, consistency, and community involvement. As his role and visibility expand, stronger endorsement opportunities could naturally follow. For now, Waters remains focused more on basketball impact and local connections than headline-grabbing sponsorship deals, a path that reflects his grounded and team-first personality.