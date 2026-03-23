What Is Luke Kennard’s Ethnicity and Nationality? Exploring Lakers Star’s Background and Religion

LakeShow has a new hero after the Lakers’ dramatic 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Luke Kennard just cemented his reputation as one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the NBA, with a last-secondd three. By leading the Lakers to their ninth straight win. Luke Kennard’s solidified his place in LA. His journey to the dazzling lights of Hollywood is rooted in a small-town upbringing and a steadfast personal foundation.

While fans focus on his historic three-point percentage, many are curious about the background and values that shaped the athlete known as “Cool Hand Luke.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Is Luke Kennard From and What Is His Nationality?

Luke Kennard is an American citizen. He was born on June 24, 1996, in Franklin, Ohio, a small city located just south of Dayton. His NBA career brought with it a regular change in landscape, from Detroit and Memphis to Los Angeles. Yet Kennard has remained deeply connected to his domestic roots.

It’s an underrated fact that he has represented the United States on the global level long before his NBA career. He led the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team to a gold finish at the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Luke Kennard’s Ethnicity and Family Background?

Luke Kennard is Caucasian. He was born to parents Mark and Jennifer Kennard, who played a pivotal role in his early athletic development. His father, Mark, was his first coach and mentor, who introduced him to basketball at three years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke grew up in Franklin, Ohio, alongside his sister, Lauren. Thanks to his family, he excelled as a multi-sport athlete.

Mark played the rebounder in their workouts and shaped Luke into an outstanding shooter. They were best friends as much as father and son. While Mark was replaced with ball boys since his son went to Duke, they remain a very close pair even today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which High School & College Did Luke Kennard Attend?

Kennard’s basketball pedigree was established at Franklin High School, where he became a local legend. During his high school career, he was named Ohio Mr. Basketball twice (2014 and 2015) and was a McDonald’s All-American. He finished his prep career as the fourth-leading scorer in Ohio high school history, surpassing even LeBron James on the state’s all-time scoring list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, while Kennard is famous for his left-handed jump shot on the basketball court, he was a standout right-handed quarterback for the Franklin High School football team, demonstrating a rare level of natural ambidexterity.

His talents got attention nationwide, and he had the opportunity to go to Ohio State on a full-ride scholarship. But Kennard committed to Duke University, playing under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski and being Jayson Tatum’s teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his two seasons with the Blue Devils (2015–2017), he emerged as a premier scoring threat. In his sophomore year, he was a consensus Second-Team All-American and was named the ACC Tournament MVP after leading Duke to a conference title. His stellar performance at Duke eventually made him the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

What Religion Does Luke Kennard Follow?

Luke Kennard is usually private about his faith but he is apparently a devout Christian. His social media bio even features the Bible verse, Romans 8:28 (“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose”)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now established as a key contributor for the Lakers, his Ohio roots remains a guiding force behind his professional success.