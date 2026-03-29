What Is Luke Kennard’s Net Worth in 2026? Lakers Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

Luke Kennard has been largely overlooked despite having one of the best 3-point shooting percentages. However, his move to the LA Lakers from the Atlanta Hawks in February 2026 has finally brought him out of the shadows, with fans taking note of his 48.4% (No. 1 in the league) beyond-the-arc shooting. Those numbers have now led to more fans inquiring about Kennard, who now plays alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic on a contract that expires this summer.

What Is Luke Kennard’s Net Worth?

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After nearly a decade of quiet but substantial NBA paychecks, Luke Kennard’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $30 million in 2026. That figure reflects earnings from four separate contracts, totaling approximately $100.7 million across his career, per Spotrac. Furthermore, it accounts for federal and state taxes (which can reach 40% or more for California-based seasons), agent fees of roughly 3-4%, and general living costs.

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His current deal with the Lakers carries a flat $11 million guarantee for 2025-26, with no performance bonuses. Endorsement income is a smaller and largely undisclosed component of his wealth. He has earned at least $66.29 million in verified career gross salary through the 2023-24 season, per Basketball-Reference. Adding his 2024-25 Memphis contract ($9.2 million) and the current $11 million deal brings his total career gross to approximately $86.5 million.

Luke Kennard Salary & Contract Breakdown

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Luke Kennard’s current contract is a one-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $11,000,000. It was originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks on July 8, 2025. He joined the Lakers on February 5, 2026, when Los Angeles acquired him in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick. The deal carries a cap hit of $11,000,000 and a dead cap value of $11,000,000. The contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, at which point Kennard becomes an unrestricted free agent at age 30.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Detroit Pistons 2017 $2,759,280 N/A Detroit Pistons 2018 $3,275,280 N/A Detroit Pistons 2019 $3,587,963 N/A LA Clippers 2020 $5,273,826 N/A LA Clippers 2021 $12,727,273 $620,454 Memphis Grizzlies/ LA Clippers 2022 $4,660,815/ $9,084,640 N/A Memphis Grizzlies 2023 $14,763,636 N/A Memphis Grizzlies 2024 $9,250,000 N/A LA Lakers/ Atlanta Hawks 2025 $6,827,586/ $4,172,414 N/A

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Luke Kennard Career Earnings

Across nine NBA seasons, Luke Kennard has earned approximately $86.5 million in gross salary. This has spanned four contracts with five franchises. He has a verified floor of at least $66.29 million through the 2023-24 season; the addition of his 2024-25 Grizzlies deal ($9.2 million) and current $11 million Hawk-Lakers contract brings the total to approximately $86.5 million. And according to SalarySwish, his four career contracts carry a combined gross value of $100,773,046.

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A Look at Luke Kennard’s College and Professional Career

Luke Douglas Kennard grew up in Franklin, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, where his father, Mark, a former college basketball player at Georgetown College in Kentucky, pushed him to develop from an early age. Kennard attended Franklin High School, where he scored 2,977 career points, passing LeBron James on Ohio’s all-time scoring list.

Furthermore, he earned Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year honors twice (2014 and 2015) and finished his prep career as the Parade National Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American. Franklin High retired his number 10 in 2020, and as a multi-sport athlete, he also played quarterback for the school’s football team, with his right hand, despite shooting left-handed on the basketball court.

He made a single college visit, to Duke, and committed to the Blue Devils. His freshman season produced 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He emerged in his sophomore year with 19.5 points per game, where he won the ACC Tournament MVP award in 2017, and earned consensus second-team All-American recognition. He left after two seasons, forgoing his final two years of eligibility to enter the 2017 NBA Draft alongside fellow Blue Devils Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, and Frank Jackson.

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The Detroit Pistons selected him 12th overall on June 22, 2017. He scored 11 points in his NBA debut against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 20, 2017. After three seasons in Detroit, a three-team trade sent him to the LA Clippers in November 2020, where he signed a three-year, $64 million extension in December of the same year.

Imago Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) reacts with center Jaxson Hayes (11), guard Austin Reaves (15), and forward LeBron James (23) after hitting a game-winning basket at the buzzer against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Clippers then traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, and after two seasons in Memphis, he signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks in July 2025. The Hawks then traded him to the Lakers on Feb. 5, 2026, where he now plays alongside LeBron and Doncic.

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He currently leads the league in three-point shooting at 48.4%, continuing a trend that has placed him second in NBA history in career three-point field goal percentage among all players and first among active players, per Basketball-Reference. He is averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.

Luke Kennard Brand Endorsements

Luke Kennard does not have any publicly confirmed major endorsement deals as of 2026. As noted in April 2025, there is simply not much out there on his brand deals, no flashy campaigns, and no public moves, and if he backs any brands, he does it privately. For a player of his profile, that is not unusual. Endorsement income for role players in his tier can range from $100,000 to $500,000 annually through smaller regional or niche deals, but in Kennard’s case, none have been publicly announced.

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His wealth, in short, comes almost entirely from the game itself, which, given nine seasons of NBA salaries totalling nearly $86.5 million, has been more than enough to build a genuinely substantial financial foundation.