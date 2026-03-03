What Is Magic City Monday? Why Is This Under Scrutiny? Everything You Should Know About Its Origin, History and More

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks made an unusually special announcement. In their promotional schedule, they added the Orlando Magic game on March 16 as “Magic City Monday.” Before we go into the details about what it all means and why it is under heavy scrutiny, here’s a trip down memory lane.

Remember Lou Williams and his controversial visit to Magic City, a strip club, during the NBA Bubble on an excused absence? Yes, in his defense, he later explained that he was there for the food. Years later, we’re talking about the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magic City has played a pivotal role in producing some of the world’s most prominent rap and hip-hop artists over the last two decades. 2 Chainz, Future, T.I., Migos, Killer Mike, Jermaine Dupri, Big Boi, and many big names launched their careers after DJs at the club made their mixtapes go viral.

“The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture,” the Hawks’ Principal Owner, filmmaker, and actor, Jami Gertz, said in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Hawks have already sold hoodies and T-shirts for the promotional night, with tickets selling out much faster, they are now receiving some pushback from around the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet is leading the charge, protesting the promotional schedule. But why?

What is Magic City Monday in the NBA?

Magic City, for what it has primarily been known for, has been in business for 40 years now. According to the Hawks’ statement, the purpose of the March 16 theme night was “to celebrate the city’s iconic cultural institution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that Magic City holds a special place in Jami Gertz’s heart. Last year, she produced the docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” alongside GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul and Atlanta native Jermaine Dupri. The series explored the cultural impact and influence of the landmark and its pivotal role in hip-hop and Black culture.

The Hawks have also urged fans to arrive early at the arena for the live recording of the Hawks AF Podcast, featuring music artist T.I. alongside Magic City founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney. Atlanta-based rapper and comedian D.C. Young Fly will host the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Nov 5, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Actress and Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz during a game against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams once made an unexpected stop at Magic City for the lemon pepper chicken wings, which became a big part of Atlanta’s culture. On the theme night, the Magic City Kitchen will serve its famous Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ and its traditional Lemon Pepper to fans at sections 114, 120, and 211.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to what the strip club is primarily known for, “Magic City Monday” has been branded as a celebration of Atlanta and its culture.

“When the schedule came out for this year, and we saw we played the Magic on a Monday, we thought, ‘This would be cool,’” said the Hawks’ and State Farm Arena’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Melissa Proctor. “What we thought about was, if we were going to do this, our motto is ‘True to Atlanta.’ And we thought if we could do this in a way that’s classy to the city, with no dancers (performing), and is part of the connective tissue, that’s how it netted out.”

Even though the team chose to feature the “G-rated” elements of the club, according to Gertz, the promotional event has still drawn heavy pushback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Luke Kornet against this event? Understanding his ask

Irrespective of how much interest the schedule is generating, the representation ought to be controversial for many. The NBA has been pretty progressive, at least in the last few years, in embracing larger social issues. However, embracing an institution where the objectification of women’s bodies generates revenue might send a skewed message to a large NBA fanbase that also includes children. The business boasts itself as “Atlanta’s premier strip club.”

Kornet reminded everyone of the larger picture and what the world’s biggest basketball league represents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision,” Kornet wrote in his blog on Medium. “We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision.”

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Kornet wrote. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

“Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” Kornet continued. “Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected.”

The Spurs’ big man encouraged “the league, its owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting.”

The NBA hasn’t responded yet, but it is expected to address the matter now that a player has voiced a grievance. However, so far, the Hawks haven’t changed their stance, and the schedule will continue normally.