What Is Malevy Leons’ Ethnicity and Nationality? Golden State Warriors Forward’s Background & Religion

The Golden State Warriors’ injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign forced them to dive into the reserves. Doing so produced some dynamic players for Steve Kerr. Amongst them is 6’9” forward Malevy Leons. The Warriors forward has had a quiet, yet consistent place in Kerr’s rotations, earning a place through his determination. He’s the same guy who shot free throws with his weak left hand due to an injury in his dominant hand.

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But that was nothing compared to Leons’ unfathomable journey. He literally had to say goodbye to his family to travel thousands of miles away to achieve his dream. Today, let’s explore that journey and Leons early childhood.

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Where is Malevy Leons from and what is his nationality?

Malevy Leons was born and raised in IJmuiden, Netherlands. The 26-year-old was born to parents Iwan and Monique Leons. By nationality, Leons is from the Netherlands. He played youth basketball for Apollo Amsterdam before moving to the United States of America to continue his development. It was the biggest sacrifice Leons had to make to this day.

In an honest admission, the Warriors admitted he misses being around family the most. He and his family are really close, and often use FaceTime to make up for the distance between them.

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What is Malevy Leons ethnicity and family background?

Leons is Dutch by ethnicity. The former Oklahoma City Thunder forward spent most of his life in the Netherlands. And the itch for basketball comes directly from his parents. Malevy Leons’ father, Iwan, played soccer in the Netherlands. On the other hand, his mother, Monique, played an instrumental role in developing his game on the hardwood.

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As a former basketball player herself, she taught Leons everything about the sport. His brother, Benicio, also plays basketball and as of 2022, was listed at 6’7” at just 19 years old. Malevy Leons’ sister, Jazzlin, excels in badminton while also playing other sports. She also carries drawing as a hobby.

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Imago Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Malevy Leons (33) drives to the hoop in front of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

To summarise, Malevy Leons grew up in a household of athletes. He credits his parents for his 6’9” stature. “Definitely, my parents. They’re both tall, athletic, and played sports,” said the Warriors forward in December 2022.

What high school and college did Malevy Leons attend?

Malevy Leons has been involved with basketball from an early age. Instead of playing for a high school, the Warriors forward spent two years in the Dutch Basketball League. He played for Apollo Amsterdam. It was also around this time that the 26-year-old represented the Netherlands at the FIBA U20 European Championships. Following those stints, Leons moved to the USA to pursue basketball.

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He played his first two years of college basketball for Mineral Area College in Missouri. Leons earned the David Rowlands NJCAA Male Student-Athlete of the Year award, among other accolades. As a sophomore, Leons averaged 18.7 points and 9.5 rebounds. Later, he would move to Bradley University, playing another three years of college basketball. That is also where he rose to new heights.

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Leons became the first player in the history of the Missouri Valley Conference to record 50+ blocks and 50+ steals in consecutive seasons. His time with the Bradley Braves saw Malevy Leons win two MVC Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was also named to the NABC All-District team in his final season. Leons played 101 games for Bradley in his three years with the program. He ended his stint as one of the most well-rounded players in the NCAA, averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

What religion does Malevy Leons follow?

There’s no information about Malevy Leons’ religious beliefs. He often credits his parents and family’s impact on his success. The Warriors forward is now focused on creating a long-term future in the NBA.