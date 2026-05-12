What Is Mason Plumlee’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary With San Antonio Spurs and Career Earnings

Mason Plumlee built a lengthy NBA career through hustle, consistency, and underrated basketball intelligence. Fans usually notice his rebounding, physicality, and passing before appreciating his leadership qualities afterward. Beyond basketball, Mason’s financial growth reflects years of disciplined contracts, endorsements, and steady performances.

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What is Mason Plumlee’s Net Worth?

Mason Plumlee’s net worth reportedly ranges between $10 million and $15 million. Most of the wealth came directly from NBA salaries earned over multiple professional basketball contracts afterward. Since entering the league in 2013, he has consistently secured valuable deals from several franchises. His biggest payday came from Denver’s three-year contract, worth nearly $41 million in total. Charlotte later rewarded him again after dependable performances and veteran leadership inside competitive locker rooms. In 2025, Mason signed another contract with the San Antonio Spurs for additional income.

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While superstar endorsements never followed him heavily, basketball still provided impressive long-term financial stability overall. Nike, Real estate purchases, and property investments all contributed to his net worth.

Mason Plumlee’s Contract Breakdown

Mason Plumlee currently plays under a one-year Spurs contract worth $939,867, with the salary fully guaranteed afterward. The veteran center joined San Antonio after several short-term contracts during recent NBA seasons. His current deal carries a manageable cap hit while providing immediate roster depth and experience. Earlier contracts significantly shaped his wealth, especially Denver’s $41 million extension signed in 2017. Detroit later signed him to a three-year agreement worth over $24 million in total. Future projections suggest Plumlee may continue to receive veteran minimum-salary contracts before eventual retirement consideration.

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What is Mason Plumlee’s Salary?

Mason Plumlee earns $939,867 during the 2025-26 NBA season with San Antonio currently. Earlier years brought larger salaries because teams valued experienced centers heavily across competitive rosters. The Denver Nuggets once paid Plumlee nearly $14 million annually during his strongest professional seasons previously. Performance bonuses remain undisclosed publicly, although veteran contracts occasionally include playoff-related financial incentives afterward.

Brooklyn Nets 2013-14 $1.2 million Rookie incentives Denver Nuggets 2017-18 $12.9 million Performance bonuses Detroit Pistons 2020-21 $8.1 million Undisclosed LA Clippers 2023-24 $5 million Possible incentives San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 $939,867 Undisclosed

Mason Plumlee’s Career Earnings

Mason Plumlee earned over $80 million throughout his NBA career before taxes and endorsements. His rookie contract with Brooklyn paid him approximately $6.3 million over four developing professional seasons. Denver changed everything financially after rewarding him with a massive $41 million extension afterward. Those years represented Plumlee’s strongest earning stretch because consistent production increased leaguewide value significantly. Detroit later added another three-year contract worth more than $24 million total afterward.

Charlotte and Los Angeles continued offering veteran contracts because coaches trusted his professionalism and experience. Even short-term contracts during later seasons still provided strong financial security for Plumlee consistently afterward. Beyond salary, endorsement earnings from Nike provided supplemental income throughout his professional basketball journey.

His career earnings reflect longevity because Plumlee adapted to different roles rather than constantly demanding superstar-level offensive responsibilities. Coaches appreciated his rebounding, interior defense, passing, and willingness to take on difficult physical assignments nightly. That reliability kept him employed steadily while younger players frequently disappeared from professional basketball rotations.

A Look at Mason Plumlee’s College and Professional Career

Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball shaped Mason Plumlee into a polished, intelligent frontcourt player during his college years.

Mason joined Duke alongside his brother Miles after previously considering other basketball opportunities elsewhere. Early injuries slowed him initially, yet coaches immediately noticed his athleticism and natural basketball instincts. Coach Mike Krzyzewski praised Plumlee constantly because his versatility separated him from traditional college centers. During championship seasons, Mason contributed rebounds, blocks, hustle plays, and emotional energy consistently afterward.

Academically, he earned recognition through Academic All-American honors during his impressive collegiate run. Brooklyn selected him twenty-second overall during the 2013 NBA Draft shortly after graduation. His professional career included stops with Brooklyn, Portland, Denver, Detroit, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, eventually. Plumlee became respected league-wide because teammates trusted his toughness and unselfish approach to basketball nightly.

A look at Mason Plumlee’s Brand Endorsements, House, and Cars

Mason Plumlee’s endorsement portfolio remained smaller than that of superstar athletes dominating basketball marketing campaigns today. Nike partnered with Plumlee through footwear sponsorships during several professional seasons across different franchises. While endorsement details remain private, Nike’s association still reflected strong leaguewide professional respect afterward. Plumlee focused more on basketball consistency than on building flashy celebrity-branding opportunities publicly afterward.

He also invested money in luxury real estate during his professional years. He purchased a Charlotte condominium reportedly worth around $2.25 million during the later NBA seasons. Earlier, Plumlee lived comfortably in downtown Portland while playing for the Trail Blazers professionally. That Portland resident nearly became unforgettable after protestors surrounded the streets near his commuting route. Plumlee later joked publicly about someone nearly spray-painting his expensive Range Rover.

Public information about his entire car collection remains limited, despite occasional sightings of luxury vehicles afterward. Still, Plumlee appears financially careful, preferring privacy over excessive displays of wealth or attention.