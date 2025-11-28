What Is Myron Gardner’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Does a rookie have the right to chirp around a veteran? That too, while being benched himself? That is exactly what happened to Heat rookie Myron Gardner, putting him under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In the NBA, trash-talk is practically a second language. But there is still an unwritten hierarchy. Veterans who have carved out legacies deserve a certain level of respect. Naturally, rookies are expected to earn their voice.

So when Myron Gardner called four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson “trash” during the Mavericks’ 106-102 loss against Miami, it instantly crossed THAT line. Klay did not let it slide either. Cameras caught him firing back, “Who the f—k are you? I ain’t gonna find out. Talking all that s—t. Who the f—k is you? Who the f—k is you, dude?”

And while the exchange could have escalated, Heat assistant coach Caron Butler stepped in and brought Gardner over to apologize. But by then, the clip had already hit social media, caught views like wildfire, and sparked a wave of curiosity. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know more about this rookie.

Where is Myron Gardner from?

Myron Gardner’s story begins in Detroit, Michigan. He was born there on May 21, 2001. Growing up in Detroit meant learning the game on crowded courts, in community gyms. Gardner quickly developed the physicality and versatility while growing to 6’5″ to 6’6″ and weighing roughly 220 pounds. He developed the frame of a modern wing.

He first made a name for himself at Detroit Loyola High School. He then transferred to SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. It was a program known for shaping elite talent. That move opened the door to Division I basketball. He averaged 18.0 points per game for Spire Academy as a senior.

Still, Gardner’s college journey was not straightforward. After his SPIRE, he began at Georgetown in 2019, where he played limited minutes as a freshman.

After leaving Georgetown, he spent the 2020-21 season at South Plains College in Texas, where he averaged 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game before transferring to Little Rock.

Eventually, he landed at Little Rock as a junior. It was at Little Rock, from 2021 to 2023, where his game finally blossomed. There, he played in 16 games of the year, starting in 15 of them. He had an average of 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.

In his second year with Little Rock, he played in 30 games with 28 starts for the Trojans. Even led the Trojans in rebounds and steals while ranking second on the team in points with 13.2 points per game.

Despite his growth, the 2023 NBA Draft did not call his name. For many players, that is the end. But Gardner entered the G League instead on a two-way contract.

His persistence paid off in July 2025, when he signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. He has been splitting time between the Heat and their G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce.

What is Myron Gardner’s nationality and ethnicity?

Myron Gardner is American by nationality, as he was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. By ethnicity, he is of African-American descent.

While the details about his parents and extended family are private, his ethnic identity as an athlete is well understood by how he has been represented throughout his career.

Is Myron Gardner Christian?

There is no verified public information on Myron Gardner’s religious background. Whether he is Christian or affiliated with any specific faith is unclear. Unlike some athletes who openly share their beliefs through social media posts or interviews, Gardner’s personal life is kept private and out of public attention.

Because of that, the only accurate and responsible conclusion is that Gardner’s religious faith is not publicly known. Given Detroit’s strong church-centered community culture, especially in the African-American community, many fans may assume he is Christian.

But whether he is Christian or follows another belief system, or simply prefers not to disclose his faith, is entirely his choice.

Ultimately, Gardner’s story is still being written. As a rookie, he is just getting started, and what he does while he has access to the biggest platform in the sport is entirely up to him.

Despite going through the pressures of going undrafted, he has managed to earn a spot in the NBA. He has played only 9 minutes across 3 NBA games, but his name is already echoing loudly after the Klay Thompson incident.

But will moments like that define his career? Or will his work be able to do damage control? He still has a real opportunity to shape his future in the league if he manages to stay focused and on track in the future.