What Is Nikola Jokic Net Worth in 2026? Contract Breakdown, Earnings, Salary, Endorsement Deals and More

Nikola Jokic is surely a rare talent who not only dominates the court with his skills but also brings an unmatched approach to the game. From his incredible passing and vision to his versatility, Jokic has set new standards for the center position in the NBA.

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The former MVP is ready to rewrite NBA history with his numerous achievements. But, before anything else, let’s look into how much the Nuggets pay him, a look at his impressive salary.

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Nikola Jokic Net Worth 2026

Imagine this: a young Serbian kid, drafted 41st overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2014, yes, guessed it right, it’s Nikola Jokic. Not many knew what he would do, but he, an explosive athlete, didn’t fit the typical mold of a star player.

With flashy dunks, high basketball IQ, and court vision, he came as a shocker. However, talking about Jokic’s net worth is estimated at $120 million. While off-court brand deals and endorsements do play a huge role in his net worth, it’s his NBA contract that constitutes majority of his net worth.

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Nikola Jokic Contract Breakdown

In June 2022, Nikola Jokic inked a Supermax contract with the Nuggets. A deal that you might know about. He signed a five-year deal worth a jaw-dropping $276.1 million, which made him the highest-paid player in NBA history at that time.

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The deal comes as fully guaranteed. Now, the team has made it clear: they saw him as the future of the franchise. With an average annual salary of $55.2 million, the Joker’s earnings were about to go into the stratosphere.

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Imago Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fast forward to the 2024-2025 season, and his salary stood at $51.4 million. But, as we all know, this was just the beginning. This season, 2025-26, the hooper’s salary would rise to $55.2 million.

In the following seasons, we would see it climbing: $59 million in 2026-2027, and $62.8 million in 2027-2028. However, with all this, he has earned a pretty big amount within the NBA.

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What is Nikola Jokic’s Career Earnings Salary?

So, let’s take a look at the three-time MVP’s career earnings throughout time in the league.

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Team Year Salary Denver Nuggets 2015-16 $1,300,000 Denver Nuggets 2016-17 $1,358,500 Denver Nuggets 2017-18 $1,471,382 Denver Nuggets 2018-19 $25,467,250 Denver Nuggets 2019-20 $27,504,630 Denver Nuggets 2020-21 $29,542,010 Denver Nuggets 2021-22 $31,044,906 Denver Nuggets 2022-23 $33,047,803 Denver Nuggets 2023-24 $47,607,350

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 $51,415,938

That’s how Jokic’s career earnings look thus far. However, having said that, how much does his salary from almost over a decade add up to?

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Nikola Jokic’s Career Earnings

By the end of the current campaign, Jokic would have earned a staggering $304.7 million in NBA salary alone. Now, that’s huge! The 8x NBA All-Star has gone from humble beginnings in Serbia to NBA stardom, and his journey showed that with the right attitude, hard work, and passion, anything was possible.

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Imago Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic (15) takes questions during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Anyhow, a major portion of his net worth is not from his NBA salary; it’s from his investments and other brand deals. So, let’s take a look at all his other sources of income.

Nikola Jokic’s Brand Deals and Endorsements

Nikola Jokic has quite a long list of brand deals and investments. With such a huge career came some huge off-court ventures. In December 2023, Joker signed a multi-year deal with 361 Degrees, a Chinese sports apparel giant. This partnership brought the “Joker” shoe line to life. It was his first big step into the endorsement world. Well, it wasn’t it.

Jokic also secured deals with Western Union, a brand with global reach. As a Serbian icon, his homeland ties became key to his investments. One of his most personal investments is in Somborac, a Serbian company that makes rakija, a traditional fruit brandy.

And also with a trading car company called Panini, where even Kobe Bryant was a brand ambassador. With these deals, he’s built a substantial endorsement portfolio. According to Forbes, Jokic’s endorsement earnings are around $8 million. But what’s even more impressive is how he’s invested in his roots.

In Serbia, he has purchased several properties, including an apartment complex in Sombor. His heart always seemed to remain in Sombor, the place where his journey began. It wasn’t just about homes and brands. The 2023 NBA champion has openly expressed his passion for basketball’s growth in Serbia.

He’s invested in developing basketball courts and facilities, giving back to his community. To top it off, Jokic is a co-owner of BC Mega Basket, the Serbian club that helped shape his career before joining the NBA. Jokic’s business moves aren’t just about money. They reflect his roots and desire to uplift others. His legacy will be built both on and off the court, as he continues to further cement himself as one of the best hoopers of all time.