What Is Nique Clifford’s NBA Contract Breakdown? Salary, Net Worth & Earnings With Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings made waves on the 2025 NBA Draft night, not by using their own pick, but by pulling off a surprising trade. They sent a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to move up and select Nique Clifford at No. 24 overall. Clifford, a 6’5” wing out of Colorado State, brings elite rebounding, energy, and two-way versatility that fits exactly what the Kings need as they aim to stay competitive while building for the future.

Nique, wearing a purple jacket in honor of his mother and grandmother, called the moment divine. “It’s all God,” he said on draft night. “Kobe, my favorite player of all time, then choosing to wear purple, my mama and my grandmama’s favorite color, and ended up in a purple hat. It just worked out too perfect. I can’t be more thankful.” His story, journey, and mindset have already excited fans in Sacramento, and now it’s time to learn more about the young star’s salary.

What is Nique Clifford’s current NBA salary and contract structure?

Nique Clifford is currently earning $3,108,120 in base salary for the 2025-26 NBA season with the Sacramento Kings. He signed a 4-year rookie-scale contract worth $15,769,801, which includes $6,371,520 guaranteed at signing. This rookie-scale deal was signed using the rookie exception and carries an average annual salary of $3,942,450.

The third and fourth years of the deal, 2027-28 ($3.42M) and 2028-29 ($5.98M), are both club options, giving the Sacramento Kings flexibility and control over Clifford’s development. These options must be exercised by October 31, 2026, and October 31, 2027, respectively. Clifford will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2029. Meaning Sacramento can match any offer sheet he signs with another team, assuming he is not extended beforehand.

How much has Nique Clifford earned, and what are his future earnings?

Assuming both club options are picked up, Clifford’s total earnings over his rookie contract would amount to $15.77 million. His guaranteed money at signing was $6.37 million, giving him early financial security. Here’s a breakdown of his projected earnings by season:

Season Salary Status 2025–26 $3.11 million Guaranteed 2026–27 $3.26 million Guaranteed 2027–28 $3.42 million Club Option 2028–29 $5.98 million Club Option

By the end of the 2027-28 season, assuming the third-year option is picked up. Clifford will have earned $9.79 million cumulatively. If he plays through all four years, he’ll hit the full $15,769,801 total.

What is Nique Clifford’s estimated net worth and financial outlook?

As of 2025, Nique Clifford’s estimated net worth sits between $2 million and $4 million, driven mostly by his guaranteed salary from the Kings and his rookie deal. That figure could increase significantly in the coming years if he capitalizes on his on-court opportunity. The Kings traded a valuable future asset for Clifford, indicating they see a high ceiling.

“It’s so much love. I got the ultimate respect and appreciation for them to even consider doing that,” Clifford said. “That just shows the belief they have in me, and it just makes me want to give everything I got to the organization.” If he fulfills his potential as a high-impact two-way wing, Clifford could be in line for a major payday in 2029. Either through a contract extension before restricted free agency or by testing the open market.

Nique Clifford enters the NBA with more than just a paycheck; he brings hunger, humility, and a chip on his shoulder. He wasn’t supposed to be picked by Sacramento. In fact, the Kings weren’t even supposed to have a first-round pick. But fate, timing, and an eye for talent brought him to California’s capital, where the franchise hopes he’ll help “light the beam” for years to come.

“I’m super-excited to get there and get to work and be a part of that culture,” Clifford said. “I’m going to spend so much time in that gym and just try to perfect my craft and out on the best performance every night, being a consistent dude for the team.” It’s that mindset that Kings fans and management are banking on. And if his rookie deal is just the beginning, Sacramento might have just found a gem at No. 24.