What Is Norman Powell’s Ethnicity, Nationality & Religion? Exploring the Miami Heat Star’s Family Roots

An NBA champion with the 2019 Toronto Raptors, a veteran scoring specialist who received Sixth Man of the Year votes in 2023-24, and a sharpshooter with over a decade of NBA experience, Norman Powell now brings his talents to the Miami Heat.

Beyond his impressive on-court resume—spanning stints with Toronto, Portland, the Clippers, and now Miami—Powell has compelling stories that extend far past the stat sheet. Let’s dive into the personal life of the 32-year-old Guard and how that shaped him into one of the pivotal figures in the NBA.

Where Is Norman Powell From, and What Is His Nationality?

Norman Powell, a Jamaican-American with strong ties to Jamaica through his family heritage, was born on May 25, 1993, in San Diego, California—America’s Finest City. Powell quietly celebrated his 32nd birthday this year, with just a compilation clip from his family, friends, and teammates posted online by Skechers Basketball.

Though he spent his school and college years in the USA with little knowledge of his roots, he began seeking answers to long-held questions after connecting with his aunt a few years ago and discovering that his father was from Kingston.

Powell’s father grew up in Kingston but was not heavily present in his life, leaving many questions unanswered until recent years, when Powell pursued his heritage more actively, including trips to Jamaica. This process involved tracking down documents, such as his father’s birth certificate, through the Jamaican embassy, aided by his aunt.

Despite the lengthy process, he completed all the necessary paperwork and is now committed to building a basketball culture in Jamaica as he prepares to represent the country at the 2027 World Cup.

What Is Norman Powell’s Ethnicity and Religion?

Born into a small Jamaican-American family of four, Powell is the only son of the family, beloved by his two elder sisters, Joniece and Margret, and parented by his mother, Sharon Powell. Although there’s very little information available on his father, Norman Powell Sr., it is known that the couple had been separated since Powell was a kid.

Despite never sharing his religious thoughts in public, a loving and respectful upbringing has always been reflected in his behavior.

In one of the recent videos on social media, he can be seen expressing his love for his mother, highlighting her contribution to his life.

Being a social worker herself, Sharon managed the family all by herself, and sometimes with his brother, Raymond Edwards, who introduced the 2019 NBA Champ to the game. From there, the road wasn’t easy.

Yet, Sharon made sure Powell could focus on his game as she taught him the life lessons throughout his career, and the result is evident with his huge stardom both in America and overseas.

Now that you’ve caught up with all his personal profiles, let’s explore his school and college era, where Powell started displaying his ball talent.

Which High School Did Norman Powell Attend?

Norman Powell attended Lincoln High School and was a key member of their basketball program, coached by head coach Jason Bryant. According to uclabruins.com, he led his team to consecutive 2009 and 2010 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) San Diego Section 2A championships, securing first-team all-state and Western League Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors.

Served as the Hornets’ team captain as a junior and senior in CIF Championships (2010 and 2011) and a California state championship in 2010, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game as a senior, making his team ranked No. 3 overall in the state and No. 15 nationally.

By the end of his high school career, he had a stellar resume, which earned him the No. 15 spot as a shooting guard in the nation and the No. 52 overall recruit in the country, according to ESPN.

Followed by Scout.com, which rated him the No. 2 shooting guard in the state, the No. 14 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 56 overall recruit. He was also rated as the No. 3 guard in the state, the No. 17 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 69 overall recruit by Rivals.com.

Powell chose to become a member of the UCLA Bruins Class of 2011 over San Diego State, Oregon, Arizona State, and Arizona, spending four years there, where he posted impressive statistics in the NCAA tournament. In his senior year, he developed into a leader for the Bruins and was named to the All-Pac-12 1st team honors.

He started his professional chapter in 2015 after being drafted as the 46th overall pick (16th pick in the 2nd round) by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the Bucks immediately traded him to the Toronto Raptors for a future 2017 1st-round pick, and he debuted wearing the Toronto Raptors’ No. 24 jersey in that year.

He has started hot this season with the Heat in his 11th year, averaging 24.8 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, which could prompt an All-Star season if he manages to remain healthy.