What is Over 38 Rule? Major Factor in Stephen Curry’s Extension Talks Explained

Stephen Curry’s next contract is not simply a question of how much the Golden State Warriors are willing to pay their franchise icon. A little-known CBA provision could determine the length, value, and timing of the deal. For a player approaching 40, the Over-38 Rule has suddenly become one of the biggest factors shaping what comes next.

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The league created this rule to prevent teams from manipulating the salary cap by adding extra years to aging players’ contracts. It front-loads later-year salaries onto earlier seasons for cap purposes.

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Under the CBA, teams face restrictions when offering four-or five-year deals to players who will be 38 or older during the contract. Instead, affected veterans face tighter limits on how long they can be signed, making the rule particularly important in Curry’s case.

Stephen Curry is playing the final season of his current Warriors contract, which pays him $62.6 million in the 2026-27 season. Because he turns 39 in March 2027, the rule limits Golden State’s extension options.



If he signs an extension before the season ends, he can add only two years. It will have a maximum extension worth $136.7 million and run through 2028-29.

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But Curry has another route.

Rather than extending now, he could allow his contract to expire and enter free agency in the summer of 2027. At that point, he could sign a three-year maximum contract worth up to $212.9 million.

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The extra year and significantly larger total value make waiting financially viable. It would also mean Stephen Curry enters that summer with the leverage that comes from being an unrestricted free agent, rather than accepting the narrower extension structure available now.



For Steph, the decision is less about immediate security and more about how he can structure his final years.

There is also a team-building angle.

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By not immediately adding Curry’s new salary to its books, the Dubs could preserve significant cap flexibility for the 2027 offseason. The Warriors could pursue other major additions first and then use Curry’s Full Bird Rights to re-sign him.

In other words, waiting could give the franchise a chance to reshape the roster before locking in its biggest remaining commitment.

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Stephen Curry’s Final Act Could Shape the Warriors’ Next Era

That makes this more than a contract decision. Curry’s future is tied to what kind of team the Warriors want to build around him as its championship window changes.

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The Warriors are no longer the unstoppable force that defined the middle of the 2010s. Curry and Draymond Green are now aging pillars, while the organization is increasingly looking toward younger pieces. It includes Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Gui Santos, and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Jimmy Butler adds another veteran piece to that equation, while the younger players represent the longer-term direction of the roster.

The challenge is obvious: develop that group without wasting the remaining prime years of the greatest player in franchise history. That balancing act also makes the timing of Stephen Curry’s contract important.



A massive commitment can secure the icon, but it can also restrict the room needed to surround him with the kind of talent required for another deep playoff run.

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Curry’s pursuit of a fifth championship, therefore, carries a different meaning. He has already won four titles and established a legacy that does not need another ring to validate it.

But the desire to compete has not disappeared.

The question is whether the Dubs can construct a roster capable of giving him another realistic opportunity.

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Stephen Curry has also made his preference clear: he wants to finish his career with the Warriors.



He recently said, “There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career.” It reinforced that this is not simply about finding the richest possible contract.

The Over-38 Rule may dictate the mechanics. But Curry still has a choice over the timing. Either way, the decision could define the final chapter of his Warriors career.