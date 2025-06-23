What Is Pacers Owner Herb Simon’s Net Worth in 2025? How Did He Make His Money?

“Herb is a quiet, selfless, and steady leader. He’s created a close-knit, family-like culture with the Pacers.” That’s how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described the longest-tenured owner in NBA history, Herb Simon. A relationship that started in 1983 has stood the test of time, and now the team has reached another final in 2025. Just last year, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contribution not just related to basketball.

A Bronx native and the son of a Jewish tailor who emigrated from Central Europe. From there to the journey to the HOF is simply an honor that he never expected. “This is quite an honor. I want to say thank you to the Hall of Fame for this incredible honor. This is not a recognition that I ever expected, but I’m so honored and humbled to receive it.” But how and when did Simon end up with the Pacers?

Real Estate: the real reason for Herb Simon’s continued success

In 1960, Herb Simon and his brother Melvin (d. 2009) founded the precursor to Simon Property Group. Simon Property Group is now one of the world’s largest real estate investment trusts, with 215 properties globally, including 180 in the U.S. Simon was chairman emeritus until he retired in February 2025. As per Forbes, his net worth stands tall at $5 billion in 2025. That makes him Billionaire number #700 in terms of net worth on Forbes.

Simon also owns an 80% stake in the Indiana Pacers, which he bought with his brother. The team is worth more than $3 billion. Herb, the longest-tenured owner in NBA history, was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in October. But in 1983, Simon did something for the city that borders on immeasurable when he stepped firmly out of his comfort zone and into the world of professional sports to save Indianapolis’ basketball team.

