What Is Phoenix Suns Head Coach Jordan Ott’s Net Worth? Salary, Contract & Career Earnings

Following a disappointing season, the Phoenix Suns, who missed the playoffs, decided to part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. It was the third coaching change in as many years — a glaring sign that something was broken beyond just the roster. This time, ownership decided a bigger name wasn’t the answer.

Mat Ishbia and the front office weren’t looking for a quick fix. They wanted someone they could build around for the long haul. After a search that lasted roughly six weeks and included more than a dozen candidates, they landed on Jordan Ott — a Pennsylvania native born March 1, 1985, who had spent 12 years as an NBA assistant before getting his first head coaching opportunity. The result? He’s already the fourth head coach in Phoenix in four seasons, but early returns suggest this one might actually stick.

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What is Jordan Ott’s net worth?

Ott grew up in McConnellsburg, a small town in south-central Pennsylvania, and earned his stripes the hard way — grinding through video rooms and practice courts before ever getting a shot at the top job.

Imago Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His net worth is estimated somewhere between $5 and $8 million, built across more than a decade of assistant coaching roles. That number is only going to climb now that he’s running his own program.

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What is Jordan Ott’s salary and contract with the Phoenix Suns?

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With the Phoenix Suns already paying three coaches’ salaries to not coach their team, the front office was not in the mood to make this appointment yet another expensive mistake.

That pragmatism made a first-time head coach like Ott an attractive option. Veteran head coaches typically command around $15 million per year; first-timers generally come in at $5 to $7 million annually.

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Ott signed a four-year deal with the Suns, meaning the total value likely lands somewhere in the $20 to $28 million range — real money, but a relative bargain given the market.

However, while this amount has yet to hit Jordan Ott’s account, how much has he actually made so far?

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What are Jordan Ott’s career earnings so far?

Thus far, Jordan Ott has had several stints, and each has paid him well. While the exact figures remain a mystery, top assistant coaches earn anywhere between $1 million and $5 million.

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So, it’s safe to assume that the new Phoenix Suns head coach would’ve also made somewhere around this mark. Now that we know the financial side of his story, let’s see how he got here.

How did Jordan Ott build his coaching career before becoming the Suns’ head coach?

After earning his master’s degree from Michigan State, Ott stayed on as a video coordinator under Tom Izzo — a role he held from 2008 to 2013. That’s where the Michigan State connection to Suns owner Mat Ishbia originates, though it’s worth noting the two had never actually met before the hiring process.

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From there, Ott made the jump to the NBA in 2013 as a video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks under Mike Budenholzer, helping the team reach the Conference Finals.

In 2016, he moved to the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant, working under Kenny Atkinson, Jacque Vaughn, and Steve Nash and helping the team reach four playoff berths.

After Brooklyn, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers under Darvin Ham from 2022 to 2024, earning two playoff appearances and a trip to the Conference Finals in 2023.

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Imago Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott with forward Royce O’Neale (00) and Dillon Brooks (3) against the Detroit Pistons at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His final stop before Phoenix was Cleveland, where he reunited with Kenny Atkinson in 2024. The timing couldn’t have been better — the Cavaliers went 64-18, led the NBA in scoring, and finished first in the Eastern Conference, giving Ott a front-row seat to what a well-run, high-powered team looks like.

Ott became the 23rd head coach in Suns history on June 6, 2025. Now he’s tasked with bringing that Cavaliers blueprint to the desert — building a winning culture with a young, hungry roster, and finally giving Phoenix the stability it’s been desperate to find.