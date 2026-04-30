What Is Reed Sheppard’s Net Worth in 2026? Houston Rockets Star’s Salary, Contract & Career Earnings

Reed Sheppard has quickly become a star for the Houston Rockets, proving that his elite college shooting skills translate to the NBA. As a top draft pick with a famous basketball family, he has built a strong brand both on and off the court. By early 2026, Reed Sheppard’s net worth is estimated to be around $22 million.

His wealth comes from several sources. The biggest part is his multi-million dollar NBA contract, but he also earned a significant amount of money through “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) deals before he even left college. Today, he adds to his fortune with high-profile endorsements and partnerships with major sports brands.

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What is Reed Sheppard’s Net Worth?

Reed Sheppard’s net worth in 2026 is approximately $22 million. For a player who is only 21 years old, this is an impressive figure. Most of his money comes from his salary with the Houston Rockets, which pays him over $10 million a year.

Imago Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

However, Reed was already wealthy before he stepped onto an NBA floor. During his time at the University of Kentucky, he was one of the most popular college players in the country. He signed NIL deals worth over $400,000, including partnerships with banks and local businesses. Now that he is in the NBA, his income has jumped significantly due to his professional contract and global sponsorships.

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Reed Sheppard’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Reed Sheppard is currently playing on his first NBA contract, which he signed after being drafted in 2024. He agreed to a four-year, $45.8 million rookie deal with the Houston Rockets. Because he was the third overall pick, his contract is fully guaranteed for the first two years, and the team has the option to keep him for the final two years.

In October 2025, the Rockets officially exercised his option for the 2026-27 season, showing how much they value his talent. Here is a breakdown of his salary structure:

Houston Rockets 2024-25 $10,098,960 — Houston Rockets 2025-26 $10,603,560 — Houston Rockets 2026-27 $11,108,880 — Houston Rockets 2027-28 $14,041,624

Reed Sheppard’s Career Earnings

By the end of the current 2025-26 season, Reed Sheppard’s total career earnings from his basketball salary will reach $20,805,514. If the Rockets keep him for the full four years of his deal, he will have earned over $45.8 million in salary alone by the time he is 24. This doesn’t include the millions he earns off the court from his various business deals.

A Look at Reed Sheppard’s College and Professional Career

Reed Sheppard was born to play basketball. His father, Jeff Sheppard, was a legend at the University of Kentucky, and Reed followed in his footsteps. During his lone season as a Kentucky Wildcat (2023-24), Reed was spectacular. He shot nearly 40% from the three-point line and was named the National Freshman of the Year.

Because of his great college play, the Houston Rockets drafted him 3rd overall in 2024. In his first two seasons, he has become a key player for the Rockets. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 13.5 points per game and was one of the most reliable shooters on the team, helping Houston fight for a playoff spot.

Reed Sheppard’s Brand Endorsements

Reed is a favorite for brands because he is a “hometown hero” with a clean image. Even before the NBA, he had deals with Forcht Bank and White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics.

Now that he is a professional, he has signed a major footwear and apparel deal with Nike. He also has his own merchandise line through Kentucky Branded, which sells shirts and gear to his many fans back in Kentucky. These deals combined bring in several hundred thousand dollars each year on top of his NBA paycheck.

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Reed Sheppard has moved from a college star to a multi-millionaire NBA guard in record time. With a net worth already surpassing $20 million and a $45 million contract in place, he is financially set for life. As long as he keeps hitting three-pointers for the Rockets, his wealth and fame will only continue to grow.