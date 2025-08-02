What is Ricky Council IV’s Ethnicity Religion and Nationality? Everything Explained

Ricky Council IV is officially headed to Brooklyn. The Nets have signed the 23-year-old guard on a one-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. While the contract details are still under wraps, one thing’s clear—Council is getting another shot to prove himself after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on July 25. He played a team-high 72 games for Philly in the 2024–25 season, averaging 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

But before we break down his game and what he brings to the Nets, let’s rewind a bit. Who is Ricky Council IV? Where’s he from? What shaped his journey to the NBA? Let’s take a quick look at his background.

What is Ricky Council IV’s ethnicity?

When we talk about Ricky Council IV, we’re not just talking about a rising basketball star; we’re talking about a legacy. Ricky is African-American, born and raised in hoops-crazy Durham, North Carolina. And he’s not the only baller in the family. His two older brothers, Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III, played college basketball at Providence, UMBC, and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Even his sister, Rhianna, laced up for UNCG. So yeah, the Council family didn’t just watch basketball; they lived it.

Ricky grew up surrounded by a strong, proud, and close-knit African-American family. His dad, Rick Council, named him after himself, something he believes is the best way to “honor their family” and pass down values. “Preferring the name of the kids after their parents is a method to transfer family values and heritage from one generation to the next,” Rick once said. And Ricky’s mom, Ruth Council, has always been in his corner like a rock, pushing him to aim higher and showing up to cheer him on. From his high school days at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability to tearing up stat sheets with 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5 assists as a senior, Ricky’s story is built on family, pride, and culture.

What religion does Ricky Council IV follow?

Ricky Council IV hasn’t shared much about his religious beliefs, and there’s no clear mention in interviews or on his social media. While many athletes from similar backgrounds are often Christian—typically Baptist or non-denominational—there’s nothing official confirming Ricky’s faith. He seems to keep that part of his life personal, away from the spotlight. No public statements, no religious affiliations, just quiet faith.

What is Ricky Council IV’s nationality?

Ricky Council IV is as American as it gets—born on August 3, 2001, right in Durham, North Carolina, a city that lives and breathes basketball. From hooping at the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability to balling out at Wichita State and Arkansas, he’s represented American programs every step of the way. His journey wasn’t always shiny—national scouts didn’t exactly jump out of their seats—but Ricky didn’t let that stop him. He bet on himself, picked Wichita State over bigger names, and made it count.

Even after going undrafted in 2023, he stayed on the grind. The Philadelphia 76ers picked him up on a two-way contract, and soon enough, he was bouncing between Philly and the G League. By January 2, 2024, he was on the NBA floor—and just weeks later, he dropped a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Now signed to the Brooklyn Nets, Ricky is still carrying that American grit and underdog fight. He’ll be battling it out with 2025 rookies like Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, and Drake Powell. He’s also going up against returners like Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, and Dariq Whitehead. And with Cam Thomas still in restricted free agency limbo, there’s plenty of opportunity, but nothing guaranteed.

With a young core, a wide-open backcourt, and a front office that loves taking smart chances, this could be the fresh start Ricky Council IV needs to unlock his full potential. If he sharpens his jumper and leans into his athletic edge, Brooklyn might just be the place where everything clicks.