What Is RJ Barrett’s Net Worth in 2026? Toronto Raptors Star’s Contract, Salary & Career Earnings

RJ Barrett grew up around basketball conversations, shaped by early discipline and expectations. Born in Toronto, he carried national pride into every gym. His father’s influence and global exposure helped sharpen his mindset. By high school, scouts already viewed him as a future star. That foundation of discipline and early recognition would eventually translate into one of the more notable contracts of his generation. Here’s a closer look at what RJ Barrett earns today.

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What is RJ Barrett’s Net Worth?

RJ Barrett’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $25 million. Most of that wealth comes from NBA salary and guaranteed contracts. Performance bonuses add a smaller, fluctuating income depending on yearly achievements. Endorsements bring steady off-court earnings through long-term brand partnerships globally. His financial journey reflects patience, growth, and consistent professional performance.

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RJ Barrett’s Salary & Contract Breakdown

Barrett’s biggest financial leap came after proving himself with the New York Knicks. He signed a four-year extension worth $107 million in guaranteed money. That deal later moved with him to the Toronto Raptors roster. It showed teams believed in his scoring ability and long-term upside.

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The contract runs from 2023 through the 2027 season window. Each year, his salary increases gradually, rewarding consistency and durability. Incentives tied to All-Star and All-NBA selections add extra earning potential. Though not always achieved, they highlight expectations placed on his performance.

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Toronto Raptors 2023–24 $23,883,929 Performance incentives Toronto Raptors 2024–25 $25,794,643 All-Star, All-NBA bonuses Toronto Raptors 2025–26 $27,705,357 Performance incentives Toronto Raptors 2026–27 $29,616,071 Award-based bonuses

These numbers reflect a steady climb, not sudden, explosive jumps.

RJ Barrett’s Career Earnings

Since entering the NBA in 2019, Barrett has earned over $60 million. His rookie contract provided a strong financial base early in his career. That deal was worth over $35 million across four seasons total. The extension dramatically increased his annual earnings. By the end of his current deal, earnings will approach nine figures.

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That trajectory already places him among financially secure young NBA players. Endorsements, bonuses, and investments quietly add to his total wealth each year. His financial story is still being written, with bigger numbers ahead likely.

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A Look at RJ Barrett’s College and Professional Career

Barrett’s college season at Duke University felt like a spotlight test every night. Playing alongside Zion Williamson, he refused to fade into background roles. He averaged 22.6 points, consistently showing control, aggression, and scoring versatility. Awards followed quickly, including First-Team All-American and major conference honors.

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After one season, the next step became obvious and unavoidable. In the 2019 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected him third overall. Expectations were heavy, especially in a demanding market like New York City. His rookie season showed flashes, though efficiency and consistency needed refinement.

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Over time, his game matured, with improved shooting and decision-making. He became a dependable scorer, often leading offensive possessions for his team. In 2023, a major trade reshaped his career direction completely. He joined the Toronto Raptors, returning to his hometown environment.

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That move carried emotional weight, reconnecting him with Canadian basketball roots. In Toronto, his role expanded into playmaking and leadership responsibilities. He posted stronger all-around performances, including assists and rebounding improvements. His growth now feels steady, not rushed, built on experience and resilience.

RJ Barrett’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Barrett built a strong and marketable personal brand identity. He signed a major shoe deal with Puma early in his career journey. That partnership placed him among young athletes shaping basketball culture globally. He also works with Gatorade, joining an elite roster of athletes worldwide. His presence extended into gaming through NBA 2K21 promotions and appearances.

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Additional partnerships include BioSteel and FOCO collaborations. These deals reflect a clean image, strong reputation, and growing international appeal. Barrett’s endorsement portfolio isn’t flashy, but it’s steady and strategic. Brands value reliability, and he consistently delivers that through performance and professionalism.