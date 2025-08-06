What Is RJ Luis Jr.’s Rookie Contract in 2025? Salary, Duration and Celtics Deal Details Revealed

In one of the more under-the-radar moves of the 2025 NBA offseason. The Boston Celtics acquired rookie RJ Luis Jr. from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Georges Niang and two future second-round picks. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the deal on Tuesday, “The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources tell ESPN.” Niang’s $8.2 million salary will fit into Utah’s trade exception from the John Collins deal.

For RJ Luis Jr., however, it is a sudden shift in his NBA journey. The former St. John’s star signed a two-way contract with the Jazz after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He hadn’t yet suited up for the team before being flipped to Boston. But he now finds himself on one of the NBA’s most scrutinized rosters, albeit one headed toward a retooling season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

RJ Luis Jr.’s Salary and Duration

RJ Luis Jr. is currently on a two-way contract. A common route for undrafted players to crack NBA rosters. This type of deal allows him to split time between the NBA and the G League. Importantly, Boston inherits this existing contract from the Jazz and does not alter the terms in the trade. Luis Jr. signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on July 7, 2025. And he will remain under this contract structure unless Boston chooses to convert it to a standard NBA deal.

AD

When asked about entering the NBA rather than returning to college for lucrative NIL offers, reportedly between $3M–$4M per season, Luis Jr. told Time, “It’s not even about the money. Because if it was, I would have gone back to college. But it’s just trying to set myself up for the future, to be honest.”

RJ Luis Jr. Contract Breakdown

Here is a breakdown of Luis Jr.’s projected yearly salary as per Spotrac.

Year Team Salary 2025-26 Boston Celtics $559,782* 2026-27 Boston Celtics $571,978*

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The deal allows the Celtics to clear significant cap space, helping them remain under the NBA’s second tax apron. While also adding a high-upside, low-cost developmental prospect in Luis Jr. The move is part of Boston’s broader offseason strategy to shed salary, avoid luxury tax penalties, and retool the roster with younger, more flexible pieces. By shipping out Niang’s expiring deal and keeping Luis Jr. on a cost-effective two-way contract. The Celtics avoided an estimated $34 million in luxury tax penalties. They’re now $7.8 million under the second apron.

Luis Jr. will compete for minutes in a young rotation that includes Baylor Scheierman, Hugo González, and other recent acquisitions. His two-way deal allows Boston the flexibility to keep him developing without committing a full roster spot unless he earns it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is RJ Luis Jr.’s Net Worth?

As of summer 2025, RJ Luis Jr.’s estimated net worth sits under $1 million, primarily from his NBA earnings and small endorsement opportunities. Given that he turned down NIL offers worth $3–4 million annually to pursue the NBA, his financial gamble is significant. But his attitude remains clear and focused. “I’ll always take me, 100%,” Luis said. “If I do what I have to do in the NBA, then I can make even way more money than that.”

This trade fits the mold of Boston’s recent cost-cutting pivot. But it’s more than that, Brad Stevens is gathering long, athletic, and low-cost players like RJ Luis Jr. That fit modern NBA roles and have chips on their shoulders. Luis Jr., the 2025 Big East Player of the Year and a former All-American, comes to Boston with something to prove. He’s already shown he can handle adversity, missing time due to injury, getting benched by Rick Pitino in his final NCAA game, and going undrafted despite a strong junior season. Now durting the Celtics team in transition. And in a year when Boston might just surprise people with a young, energized roster, RJ Luis Jr. is exactly the kind of player you want to take a bet on.